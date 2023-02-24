Madison Pacific Properties Inc. announces results of Annual General Meeting

| Source: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Madison Pacific Properties Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held February 23, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes AgainstPercent
Marvin Haasen4,890,10090.62%506,0009.38%
Sam Grippo4,890,10090.62%506,0009.38%
Michael W. Delesalle4,890,10090.62%506,0009.38%
Peter J. Bonner4,890,10090.62%506,0009.38%
Mark E. Elliott4,890,10090.62%506,0009.38%
Jonathan H. B. Rees5,396,100100.00%-
John DeLucchi4,884,12090.51%511,9809.49%

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company.

Contact:  Mr. Marvin Haasen Ms. Bernice Yip
      President & CEO Investor Information
Telephone: (604) 732-6540(604) 732-6540
Fax:   (604) 732-6550 
    
Address:  389 West 6th Avenue 
  Vancouver, B.C. 
  V5Y 1L1 

 