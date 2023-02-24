Madison Pacific Properties Inc. announces results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held February 23, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|Marvin Haasen
|4,890,100
|90.62%
|506,000
|9.38%
|Sam Grippo
|4,890,100
|90.62%
|506,000
|9.38%
|Michael W. Delesalle
|4,890,100
|90.62%
|506,000
|9.38%
|Peter J. Bonner
|4,890,100
|90.62%
|506,000
|9.38%
|Mark E. Elliott
|4,890,100
|90.62%
|506,000
|9.38%
|Jonathan H. B. Rees
|5,396,100
|100.00%
|-
|-
|John DeLucchi
|4,884,120
|90.51%
|511,980
|9.49%
In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.
About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company.
|Contact:
|Mr. Marvin Haasen
|Ms. Bernice Yip
|President & CEO
|Investor Information
|Telephone:
|(604) 732-6540
|(604) 732-6540
|Fax:
|(604) 732-6550
|Address:
|389 West 6th Avenue
|Vancouver, B.C.
|V5Y 1L1