The Chris & Libby Julien Revocable Trust Makes Substantial Gift to First Responders Children’s Foundation

Group Serves Children of First Responders Across America







(Pictured from left to right: Gary Campbell, Partner at Campbell Jones Cohen CPAs, Marti Del Re, Senior Executive Assistant at Campbell Jones Cohen CPAs, and Randy Acosta, Chief Development Officer at First Responders Children’s Foundation)

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) is pleased to announce that the Chris & Libby Revocable Trust has made an $870,000 donation to help fund its work on behalf of the children of first responders across America. Donations from revocable trusts and through planned giving make up a significant portion of philanthropic giving in the United States and help non-profits like FRCF expand and grow their footprint to help more families and children.

FRCF has touched the lives of 400,000 children and family members of U.S. first responders with programs that include scholarships, financial assistance grants, mental health resilience, and community engagement. If you are interested in financially supporting FRCF, please contact Randy Acosta, FRCF Chief Development Officer at (410) 937-2986 or racosta@1strcf.org.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to the Chris & Libby Revocable Trust for its extraordinary generosity to the children of first responders and for its confidence in our assistance programs,” said FRCF President and CEO Jillian Crane. “Special thanks also go to the stewards of the Trust, Gary Campbell and Marti Del Re of Campbell Jones Cohen CPAs. This donation will provide greatly needed services to the children of American heroes who put their lives on the line for us every day of the year.”

“Campbell Jones Cohen CPAs is proud to have facilitated the transfer of the donation to the First Responders Children’s Foundation from “The Chris and Libby Julien Trust – in honor of the beloved Esther Libby Steinberg Julien” as part of their final wishes,” said Gary Campbell, Partner at Campbell Jones Cohen CPAs.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION (FRCF)

First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of children of first responders. The Foundation focuses on critical areas, including scholarships, financial assistance grants; bereavement assistance, mental health counseling for children; and community engagement. FRCF also supports first responder families enduring significant financial hardship due to tragic circumstances, including injury in the line of duty. FRCF was founded over 21 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

Contact: Bill O’Reilly, 212-396-9117

bill@oreillycommunications.com

