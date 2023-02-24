Euro Manganese Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce that shareholders have voted in favour of all matters of business brought before them at the Company's Annual General & Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on February 24, 2023. Detailed results of the voting from the Meeting are set out below.

In respect of election of the Company's directors, all six management nominees standing for re-election were elected as set out below based on a vote conducted by ballot:

Nominee
Cast		Votes For% ForVotes Withheld
(Abstained)		% Withheld
(Abstained)
John Webster103,860,07591,019,09787.6412,840,97812.36
Matthew P. James103,860,075102,999,09799.17860,9780.83
David B. Dreisinger103,860,075103,010,59799.18849,4780.82
Gregory P. Martyr103,860,075102,692,92698.881,167,1491.12
Thomas M. Stepien103,860,075102,996,19699.17863,8790.83
Hanna E. Schweitz103,860,075103,013,06799.18847,0080.82

Other matters of business at the Meeting, all of which were also carried out and decided by ballot, were approved as set out below:

 Total VotesVotes For% ForVotes
Against		% AgainstVotes
Withheld
/Abstained
Resolution 1 – Setting the number of directors of the Company at six

103,870,075103,080,16599.24742,0100.7147,900
Resolution 3 – Appointment of Pricewaterhouse-Coopers LLP as Auditors of the Company

105,165,191105,028,53699.87NilNil136,655
Resolution 4 – Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan (1)

103,870,075102,361,55798.55673,5150.65835,003

(1)   In accordance with the rules of the ASX, shareholders of the Company also approved the Company's stock option plan by a majority of the votes cast, with the 3,852,899 votes cast by directors of the Company excluded from the vote. Based on this exclusion, the total number of votes cast in respect of this resolution was 100,017,176, of which 98,508,658 votes were cast for the resolution, representing 98.49% of the total votes cast, and 673,515 votes were cast against the resolution, representing 0.67% of the total votes cast.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2(e), the following information is being provided for the aggregate number of securities for which valid proxies were received before the Meeting:

NomineeTotal Proxies ReceivedProxy
directed to
vote For		Proxy
directed
to vote Against		Proxy
directed to Abstained		Proxy
could vote
at their discretion
Resolution 1 – Setting the number of directors of the Company at six103,870,075103,080,165742,01047,900Nil
Resolution 2 –
Election of directors:		     
John Webster103,860,07591,019,097N/A12,840,978Nil
Matthew P.
James		103,860,075102,999,097N/A860,978Nil
David B.
Dreisinger		103,860,075103,010,597N/A849,478Nil
Gregory P.
Martyr		103,860,075102,692,926N/A1,167,149Nil
Thomas M.
Stepien		103,860,075102,996,196N/A863,879Nil
Hanna E.
Schweitz		103,860,075103,013,067N/A847,008Nil
Resolution 3 – Appointment of Pricewaterhouse-Coopers LLP as Auditors of the Company105,165,191105,028,536N/A136,655Nil
Resolution 4 – Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan (1)100,017,17698,508,658673,515835,003Nil

(1)   Excludes 3,852,899 votes cast by proxy by directors of the Company.

A total of 103,860,075 common shares were voted in connection with the election of the directors (resolution 2) representing approximately 25.79% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. A total of 103,870,075 common shares were voted in connection with resolutions 1 and 4 above, representing approximately 25.80% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. A total of 105,165,191 common shares were voted in connection with resolution 3 above, representing approximately 26.12% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. The results of all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual-listed on the TSXV and the ASX, and is also traded on the OTCQX.

