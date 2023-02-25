With 22.5% CAGR, Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size to Reach USD 17.41 Billion by 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market size is USD 2.90 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow till USD 17.41 Billion by 2029, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.25%, During Forecast Period [2023 to 2029]. The increase in in urbanization and growing construction activities is driving the growth of the digitally printed wallpaper market. Moreover, the increasing growth in commercial and marketing sectors is also expected to drive the growth for digitally printed wallpaper in the near future.

The digitally printed wallpaper market has experienced several recent developments, including:

Increased demand for customized wallpaper: With the advancements in digital printing technology, it has become easier and more cost-effective to produce customized wallpaper designs. This has led to an increase in demand for personalized wallpaper, which has helped to boost the growth of the digitally printed wallpaper market.

Growing popularity of eco-friendly wallpaper: Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of their purchasing decisions, including the materials used in their home decor. This has led to a rise in demand for eco-friendly wallpaper made from sustainable materials such as recycled paper and non-toxic inks.

Market Drivers

The surge in development 0f wallpapers with better durability & aesthetics is predictable to drive the global digitally printed wallpaper industry growth during this forecast period. As compared to interior paint these wallpapers enhance the aesthetic appeal of walls and they are more economical. The growing demand for better aesthetics, especially in residential construction will positively influence the market growth. Robustness of digitally printed wallpaper is much higher as compared to conventional paintings. For example, vinyl-based wallpapers offer stain-resistance, easy maintenance and durability.



Also, the surge in use of personal photos as wallpaper to decorate homes which expected to propel the global digitally printed wallpaper market growth during this forecast period. The growing luxury homes and focus on interior decorations will create the opportunities the digitally printed wallpaper industry growth in near future.

Market Restraints

The surge in availability of substitute products like paint & coating is a major restraining factor faced which may hamper the global digitally printed wallpaper industry growth. Many paint and coating manufacturers are producing environment friendly, corrosion resistant, heat resistant, and water-resistant products. Further, the introduction of innovative technologies and tough competition among paint & coating manufacturers may hinder the growth of global digitally printed wallpaper market.

Market Segmentation

The Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market is segmented into technology type such as Inkjet, and Electro-photography, by paper type such as Coated Paper, Nonwoven, Vinyl, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Residential, Commercial, and Automotive & Transportation.





Report Attribute Details Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market size value in 2022 USD 2.90 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 17.41 billion Market Growth rate CAGR of 22.25% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2020 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million, volume in units, CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered By Printing Technology; Substrate; End-User Industry and By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Key companies profiled A.S. Création Tapeten AG (Germany), Muraspec Group (UK), Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG(Germany), MX Display (UK), 4Walls (US) Flavor Paper (US), The Printed Wallpaper Company (UK), Hollywood Monster (UK), and Great Wall Custom Coverings (US). Customization scope Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.





Companies Covered in Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Report:

A.S. Création Tapeten AG (Germany),

Muraspec Group (UK),

Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG(Germany),

MX Display (UK),

4Walls (US)

Flavor Paper (US),

The Printed Wallpaper Company (UK),

Hollywood Monster (UK),

Great Wall Custom Coverings (US).

The digitally printed wallpaper market is expected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific.

Digitally printed wallpaper is offered throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is likely to lead the digitally printed wallpaper industry. Rising industrialization in Indonesia, China, and India is driving up demand for digitally printed wallpapers in the residential and non-residential construction sectors. Furthermore, demand for vinyl-based wallpapers is likely to grow in the near future as living standards rise and demand for new houses rises.

Due to the use of non-contact printing, digitally printed wallpaper technologies provide designers with a wider range of substrate options. This eliminates the image distortion that occurs during the analog process.

Report Benefits

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track sales in the global and country-specific Market.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Industry Developments

In October 2019, Muraspec Wallcoverings launched three new wallcovering designs Tweed, Sorrento, and Novaro.

In September 2019, Muraspec launched two new wallcovering designs Herringbone and Accor, made from specialty inks for the luxury segment

In January 2019, the Meraspec Group launched new wallcovering collection Cantari. The company is adopting new product development as a growth strategy to strengthen its product portfolio and attract more customers

Key Market Segments: Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market

By Printing Technology

Inkjet

Electrophotography

By Substrate

Nonwoven

Vinyl

Paper

By End-User Industry

Non-Residential

Residential

Automotive & Transportation

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America

