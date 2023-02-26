Recent News Stories Shows How the Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market Products Are Surviving in The Global Industry

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market is anticipated to experience moderate growth in the forecast period (2023-2029). Growing at a CAGR of 11%, the market value is expected to reach US 62.42 billion by 2029-end.

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Demand Analysis and Growth in upcoming years

The advisory and implementation services offered to healthcare companies to enhance their operational and financial success are referred to as healthcare consulting services . These services include community health management, clinical transformation, financial management, and strategic planning, among others. Due to a number of reasons, including the need to improve healthcare outcomes while lowering costs and the rising demand for value-based care, the market for healthcare consulting services is predicted to expand in the coming years.

In summation, the market for healthcare consulting services is anticipated to expand in the years to come as a result of a number of factors, including the complexity of healthcare systems, the need to enhance patient outcomes while lowering costs, and the rising demand for value-based care. The market for healthcare consulting services is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific region due to rising healthcare spending, an increase in medical tourism, and the adoption of digital technologies.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Healthcare Consulting Services Market covered in this report are: Accenture (Ireland), Cognizant (US), Deloitte (UK), McKinsey & Company (US), PwC (UK), EY (UK), Huron Consulting Group Inc. (US), KPMG (Netherlands), Boston Consulting Group (US), Bain & Company, Inc. (US), and IQVIA (US), and others.

Recent Developments

Jan. 10, 2023 Accenture has been recognized as the Leader in the “Healthcare Provider Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023” report by industry analyst firm Everest Group.

Dec. 21, 2021 Global professional services firm Huron announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Perception Health Inc., a healthcare predictive analytics company focused on bringing data sources together to illuminate opportunities for improved clinical and business decision-making. Huron’s deep healthcare expertise, technology and analytics capabilities combined with Perception Health’s analytics, predictive models and data platform will strengthen the firm’s ability to help providers uncover patterns of care to lower costs, improve patient outcomes and deliver a better healthcare experience.

Attributes Value Healthcare Consulting Services market Share (2022) US$ 26.44 billion Healthcare Consulting Services market Projected Size (2029) US$ 62.42 billion Healthcare Consulting Services market Growth (CAGR 2023-2029) 11%

Segment Overview

Healthcare consulting services can be classified into various types based on the nature of the service provided. Here are some common types of healthcare consulting services:

by Type of Service

Financial Consulting: Financial consulting services assist healthcare companies with efficient resource management, revenue cycle management optimization, and enhancement of their financial performance.

Strategic Consulting: Healthcare organizations can create and put into practice effective strategies for achieving their business goals with the aid of strategic consulting services. This could entail making company plans, conducting market study, and spotting opportunities for growth.

Information Technology (IT) Consulting: Electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), and telemedicine solutions are just a few examples of the information technology (IT) infrastructure that healthcare organizations can adopt and optimize with the aid of IT consulting services.

By End-User

Hospitals and Healthcare Systems: These organizations are the main recipients of advisory services in the field of healthcare. Healthcare consulting firms provide services such as financial management, strategic planning, operational optimization, clinical transformation, and IT consulting to help hospitals and healthcare systems improve their operational and financial performance, enhance patient care quality, and comply with regulatory requirements.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies: To support their clinical research and development efforts, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies need healthcare consulting services. To assist these businesses in commercializing novel medicines and medical devices, consulting firms offer services like clinical trial administration, regulatory affairs consulting, and healthcare market research.

The market is primarily segmented based on product, application, type, and region.

by Type of Service by End User Digital Health Consulting

IT Consulting

Operations Consulting

Strategy Consulting

Financial Consulting

HR & Talent Consulting Government Bodies

Healthcare Providers

Health Insurance Payers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Regional Insights:

Here are some regional insights about the Healthcare Consulting Services market:

North America: Due to high healthcare spending and the presence of significant healthcare companies in the area, North America has the largest healthcare consulting services market in the globe. The US accounts for the bulk of revenue share in North America and is the region's largest market. Throughout the forecast period, it is anticipated that the area will continue to dominate the market.

Europe- The second-largest market in the globe for healthcare consulting services is in Europe. The market is influenced by things like rising healthcare costs and the existence of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the area. The region's three biggest marketplaces are the UK, Germany, and France.

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2029

Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2029

Regional market size and forecast up to 2029

Company financial

