Heavy Rain Causing Plumbing Issues? Here's What to Do

NEWCASTLE, Australia, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heavy rain can cause a range of issues for homeowners, including plumbing problems. According to The Plumbing Life Saver, the leading plumber Newcastle-wide, these are the most common issues that can occur during heavy rain.

Backing up of sewage is one of the most common problems caused by heavy rainfall. The Plumbing Life Saver says this can be caused by a blockage in the sewer line or a problem with the sewage treatment plant. If residents notice that the toilet, sink or shower is draining slowly or not at all, it's important to call a licensed plumber immediately.

The Plumbing Life Saver points out another issue that can occur during heavy rain is flooding. Flooding can cause water to enter a home through basement walls, doors or windows, which can lead to extensive water damage. If residents experience flooding during heavy rain, it's important to turn off electricity and gas, if possible, and evacuate the home until the flooding subsides.

It's also important to ensure that gutters and downpipes are clear of debris before heavy rain, advises The Plumbing Life Saver, noting that blocked drains Newcastle-wide are a common issue. Clogged gutters and downpipes can cause water to overflow and potentially damage the roof or exterior of the home. Regularly clearing gutters and downpipes can help prevent this issue.

For those with a rainwater tank, The Plumbing Life Saver says it's important to ensure that it's properly maintained and functioning correctly. During heavy rain, a rainwater tank can fill up quickly, causing water to overflow and potentially flood the property. Regularly checking and maintaining the rainwater tank can help prevent this issue.

The Plumbing Life Saver says if residents notice any issues with plumbing during heavy rain, it's important to call a licensed plumber immediately. Ensuring that gutters and downpipes are clear of debris and the rainwater tank is properly maintained can also help to protect the property during heavy rain.

The Plumbing Life Saver provides 24/7 availability 365 days a year, including Easter and Christmas holidays, to assist Newcastle residents with any emergency plumbing issues. Specialising in blocked drains, The Plumbing Life Saver team are experts in all plumbing solutions.

