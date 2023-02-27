Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Market is Expected to Surpass USD 5.93 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022–2028; Rising Adoption of Automation and Industry 4.0 Practices in Manufacturing Processes to Thrive Market Growth

Westford, USA,, Feb. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The computer aided manufacturing (CAM) market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with North America leading the way, followed closely by the Asia Pacific region. One of the driving factors behind this growth is the increased need for automation technology in industrial facilities. Computer-aided manufacturing systems have become essential in optimizing the manufacturing process by reducing errors and improving efficiency. Increasing investment in research and development initiatives to innovate with technology is necessary to maintain this growth pace. The CAM industry must continuously improve its technology to meet the market's demands. This innovation will also aid in developing new and improved manufacturing techniques, leading to more efficient and cost-effective production methods.

According to SkyQuest, it is projected that by 2025, the number of IoT-connected devices will reach an astonishing 60 billion globally. The rise of IoT has revolutionized how devices and machines communicate, providing manufacturers with new opportunities to optimize their manufacturing processes. CAM technologies, designed to automate and streamline manufacturing processes, are well-positioned to take advantage of this trend.

Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) is a modern manufacturing process that leverages technology to automate various processes in different industries, including automotive, industrial usage, and aerospace. It uses computer-controlled machines to produce parts and products with high precision and accuracy. CAM technology involves software programs that generate machine instructions to create products or parts.

Cloud Deployment Segment to Attract Larger Consumer Base as It Eases Accessibility and Affordability of Advanced CAM Software for SMEs

The computer aided manufacturing (CAM) market has witnessed a significant surge in growth in the cloud deployment segment in 2021. This trend is expected to continue until 2028, driven by technological advancements and the emergence of the 5G network. Cloud deployment has become increasingly popular in the CAM industry due to its flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. With cloud-based CAM solutions, manufacturers can easily access and utilize tools and applications without investing in expensive hardware or software licenses. Additionally, cloud deployment allows for real-time collaboration and data sharing, which can improve efficiency and productivity.

According to the latest market research report, North America has dominated the global computer aided manufacturing (CAM) market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. The region's strong performance is attributed to the increased investment in software design and engineering in the US infrastructure industry, which has fueled demand for computer-aided manufacturing. Furthermore, the US infrastructure industry is experiencing significant investment and development, driving the demand for computer-aided manufacturing.

Aerospace & Defense Segment to Exhibit High Growth as CAM Solutions Fulfills the Need for Precision in Manufacturing of Aircraft and Defense Components

According to recent market research, the aerospace and defense industry segment has held the largest share of the computer aided manufacturing (CAM) market in 2021. Furthermore, it is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years. This can be attributed to the significant advancements in computer-aided manufacturing software within the aerospace industry. Another advantage of CAM software is its ability to enhance material usage. As a result, manufacturers can optimize their material usage, reducing waste and overall cost savings.

The Asia-Pacific region is set to grow steadily from 2022 to 2028, thanks to advanced technologies such as improved manufacturing, advanced robotics, the industrial internet of things, and augmented reality. These technological advancements are poised to revolutionize how businesses operate and offer various benefits to organizations across a wide range of industries.

The computer aided manufacturing (CAM) market is an ever-evolving industry with intense competition among its leading players. SkyQuest's recent report on the CAM market comprehensively analyzes the industry's top competitors, including their collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies. This report is a valuable resource for businesses and investors looking to stay abreast of the latest developments in the CAM market.

Key Developments in Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Market

PTC, a global leader in software solutions for product development and engineering, has announced its acquisition of CloudMilling, a cloud-native computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) solution. With this acquisition, PTC plans to fully integrate CloudMilling's technology into the Onshape platform by early 2023. CloudMilling's cloud-native architecture aligns with PTC's strategy of delivering innovative, cloud-based solutions to customers. The acquisition of CloudMilling also expands PTC's capabilities in the CAM market, allowing the company to serve its customers better and compete in the rapidly evolving digital manufacturing landscape.

SolidCAM, a leading CAM specialist, has made an exciting entry into the additive manufacturing market with its recent introduction of Desktop Metal 3D printing solutions. This move marks a key milestone for the organization as it combines two cutting-edge production methods, additive and subtractive, to deliver innovative solutions to its customers. SolidCAM's expansion into the additive manufacturing market through its Desktop Metal 3D printing solutions is a strategic move that allows the company to meet the growing demand for advanced manufacturing techniques.

TriMech, a prominent company that provides 3D CAD software and services in the United States, has recently acquired Solid Solutions Group (SSG). SSG is a renowned 3D computer-aided design software provider and services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This acquisition was made possible by Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that acquired TriMech. With this acquisition, TriMech will be able to expand its reach to the European market, specifically the UK and Ireland, and offer its innovative CAD software and services to a wider customer base.

