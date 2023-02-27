Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

| Source: Exor N.V. Exor N.V.

Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
20 February 20239,67076.3464738,269.69
21 February 202333,14775.97532,518,353.27
22 February 202333,24675.63162,514,448.17
23 February 202335976.473727,454.06
24 February 20232,92676.4258223,621.89
TOTAL79,348 6,022,147.08

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €227.7 million for a total amount of 3,298,227 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 24 February 2023, the Company held in total 14,086,325 ordinary shares in treasury (5.84% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

Attachment


Attachments

Exor Press Release - W8-23 Buyback