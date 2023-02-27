Global Fumed Silica Market Report to 2028: Featuring Evonik, Wacker Chemie, Dongyue, OCI and Henan Xunyu Chemical Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fumed Silica Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic), By Application (Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Pharmaceuticals, Others), By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fumed Silica market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to its increased demand across the building and construction, automotive , electronics industries. Revenue in the Consumer Electronics market amounts to USD 70.72 Billion in 2022.

Substances that absorb another material are called fumed silica. Through the adhesion process, fumed silica builds layers on the surface. They induce solids, liquids, and gases to lose some of their characteristics while keeping their chemical and physical characteristics, causing them to stick to their surfaces.

Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry's growing need for polymeric fumed silica to remove antibiotics, peptides, proteins, and other chemicals is another factor anticipated to drive the expansion of the worldwide fumed silica market.



In addition, silicone elastomers a fumed silica product is expected to pace up with its wide application in variety of products such as sportswear, footwear, electronics, voltage line insulators, medical devices, and implants. Therefore, the fumed silica market is expected to grow throughout the forecast period.



Increasing Demand from The Adhesives and Sealants Sector



To raise the component's viscosity, improve anti-settling capabilities during storage, manage extrusion properties during the application, and impart anti-sag properties during cure, fumed silica is utilized in the adhesive and sealant business. Compared to coated precipitated calcium carbonates (PCC), which are often used to regulate the rheology of Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) and polyurethane adhesives and sealants, treated fumed silica offers noticeably greater adhesive strength.

Fumed silica has a lower specific gravity than calcium carbonate and contributes much less to adhesive weight, which might be advantageous in applications where adhesive weight is a problem, such as an automobile light-weighting. Therefore, the said factors are expected to impact the market in the forecast period significantly.



Increasing Demand in the Pharmaceutical Industry



In the pharmaceutical industry, manufacturing tablets and capsules is a significant challenge, but fumed silica helps to enhance features, making the procedure noticeably simpler.

Fumed silica is employed in the production of tablets as anticaking agents, adsorbents, disintegrants, and glidants to facilitate powder flow during tablet processing. These substances seem safe to biological organisms. It is regarded as generally safe by the FDA. Therefore, a key development in the market for fumed silica is R&D in advanced equipment.



Hydrophilic Will Continue to Be a Key Type



The market for fumed silica is anticipated to be dominated by the hydrophilic segment. Hydrophilic fumed silica is produced by hydrolyzing volatile chlorosilanes in an oxyhydrogen flame. In water, it may be completely absorbed and disseminated. This silica has exceptional insulating properties at high temperatures.

Hydrophilic fumed silica might be advantageous for non-polar resin systems. It is used to thicken non-polar solvents like xylene, mineral spirits, and styrene and to reinforce silicone. It works well for compositions where shelf stability isn't a major issue. Hydrophilic fumed silica is quickly being employed in various applications due to its low cost. It has great insulating qualities and exceptional chemical purity, even at high temperatures.



