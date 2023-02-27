Global Ligation Devices Market Size to Surpass US$ 1,789.0 million by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global ligation devices market is expected to clock US$ 1,789.0 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Owing to the rise in the gastrointestinal, gynecological, urological, and cardiac surgery procedures and the increased demand for minimally invasive procedure. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Ligation Devices Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Market Drivers

The primary driver propelling the ligation devices market is the increased prevalence of disorders requiring surgery as well as the increase in gastrointestinal, gynecological, urological, and cardiac surgery procedures. Furthermore, the market for ligation devices is expanding significantly because to the increase in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. The market for ligation devices is expanding due to the ageing population, which is more prone to surgeries. Advanced technology is also being adopted more frequently to enhance ligation devices. These cutting-edge tools assist medical professionals in performing accurate ultrasound-guided ablation, particularly in hospitals and clinics. Additionally, prominent companies keep investing in ligation devices, which is anticipated to fuel the market's expansion.

The global ligation devices market has been analyzed from five perspectives – Product, Application, Procedure Type, End User, and Region

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on product, the global ligation devices market is divided into:

Handheld Instruments

Accessories

In 2021, the handheld instruments category held the largest revenue share of the ligation devices market. Due to the dramatic increase in cancer cases and the need to manage pregnancy rates, both of which need the use of handheld equipment, the handheld instruments segment is anticipated to generate the greatest income over the course of the projection period. Both in developed and developing nations, there is a rise in surgical procedures requiring the use of portable equipment. Due to the sharp increase in cancer incidence and the demand for portable ligation equipment to reduce pregnancy rates, the market for this particular segment will grow quickly during the duration of the forecast.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global ligation devices market is segmented into:

Gastrointestinal And Abdominal Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Urological Surgery

Others

With the biggest market share worldwide, the cardiovascular surgery segment leads the ligation devices market. The high prevalence of procedures related to cardiovascular disease is blamed for the substantial portion of cardiovascular surgeries. According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) account for 17.9 million deaths annually, making them the leading cause of mortality worldwide. The ligation devices can also be used during open surgery to replace a failing heart valve or bypass obstructed arteries. A surge in minimally invasive heart operations is also fueling the industry. Patients with atrial fibrillation are commonly advised to have their left atrial appendage closed. Additionally, the pericardial ligation procedure uses the lariat device to prevent open heart surgery and lowers post-operative problems, which promotes segment growth.

Global Ligation Devices Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 988.0 million Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 1,789.0 million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Product, Application, Procedure Type, End User, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation’

Based on end user, the global ligation devices market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The hospitals segment held a prominent share of the ligation devices market in 2021. The rising preference of hospitals for surgical procedures is the major droving factor of the segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global ligation devices market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global ligation devices market in 2021, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant portion of the region is linked to the region's growing surgical activity. Additionally, the region's expansion is being aided by the availability of highly developed healthcare services and the rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures. Similar to this, increased government investment in the area and the presence of large corporations in the area are promoting regional growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global ligation devices market are:

Medtronic Plc

Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon)

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

CONMED Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Olympus Corporation

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Genicon

Grena Think Medical

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL LIGATION DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Handheld Instruments Accessories Clips Clip Remover GLOBAL LIGATION DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Gastrointestinal & Abdominal Surgery Gynecological Surgery Cardiovascular Surgery Urological Surgery Others GLOBAL LIGATION DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PROCEDURE TYPE Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Open Surgery

TOC Continued..

