Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced  an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday February 20, 2023 to Friday February 24, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)270,840 4,586,594,910
20 February 202314615,418.35622,251,080
21 February 202320015,782.25003,156,450
22 February 202330015,509.93334,652,980
23 February 202330015,659.66674,697,900
24 February 202323015,785.43483,630,650
Total 20-24 February Friday1,176 18,389,060
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,24715,636.937519,499,261
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)86,375 1,289,728,348
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)273,263 4,624,483,231
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,172,347 20,812,817,932
20 February 20233015,590.0000467,700
21 February 202380015,976.818812,781,455
22 February 20231,20015,718.904218,862,685
23 February 20231,09715,869.047417,408,345
24 February 202392016,009.989114,729,190
Total 20-24 February Friday4,047 64,249,375
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,24715,875.758351,548,587
Bought from the Foundation*1,02315,875.776116,240,919
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)346,688 5,280,898,796
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,180,664 20,944,856,813

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 241,431 A shares and 1,047,439 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.89% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 27 February 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

