A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday February 20, 2023 to Friday February 24, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 270,840 4,586,594,910 20 February 2023 146 15,418.3562 2,251,080 21 February 2023 200 15,782.2500 3,156,450 22 February 2023 300 15,509.9333 4,652,980 23 February 2023 300 15,659.6667 4,697,900 24 February 2023 230 15,785.4348 3,630,650 Total 20-24 February Friday 1,176 18,389,060 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,247 15,636.9375 19,499,261 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 86,375 1,289,728,348 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 273,263 4,624,483,231 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,172,347 20,812,817,932 20 February 2023 30 15,590.0000 467,700 21 February 2023 800 15,976.8188 12,781,455 22 February 2023 1,200 15,718.9042 18,862,685 23 February 2023 1,097 15,869.0474 17,408,345 24 February 2023 920 16,009.9891 14,729,190 Total 20-24 February Friday 4,047 64,249,375 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,247 15,875.7583 51,548,587 Bought from the Foundation* 1,023 15,875.7761 16,240,919 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 346,688 5,280,898,796 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,180,664 20,944,856,813

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 241,431 A shares and 1,047,439 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.89% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 27 February 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

