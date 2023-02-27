Global Electronic Weighing Scales Strategic Markets Report 2022-2023 & 2030: Improved Economic Activity and Increased Emphasis on Maintaining Precision in Weighing Drives Market Growth

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Weighing Scales: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Electronic Weighing Scales Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Electronic Weighing Scales estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Table Top Scales, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Platform Scales segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Electronic Weighing Scales market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$991 Million by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|495
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$4.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Electronic Weighing Scales - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- An Introduction to Electronic Weighing Scales
- Select Segments
- Industrial Weighing Scales
- Retail Weighing Scales
- Health Scales
- Laboratory Scales
- Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market Set to Witness Steady Growth in Future
- US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
- Tabletop Electronic Weighing Scales, Platform Scales Grow Faster
- Industrial Weighing Scales Dominate the Market
- Retail Scale & Offline Distribution: Heavyweight Segments of Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market
- Electronic Weighing Machines Market: Salient Drivers & Restraints
- Recent Market Activity
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 139 Featured)
- A&D Company, Limited
- Aczet Pvt. Ltd.
- Adam Equipment Inc.
- Avery Weigh-Tronix LLC
- Cardinal / Detecto Scale
- CAS-USA Corp.
- Contech Instruments Ltd.
- Doran Scales, Inc.
- Essae-Teraoka Pvt. Ltd.
- Fairbanks Scales Inc.
- KERN & SOHN GmbH
- Mettler-Toledo GmbH
- Rice Lake Weighing Systems India Ltd.
- Sartorius AG
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Tanita Corporation of America, Inc.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Improved Economic Activity and Increased Emphasis on Maintaining Precision in Weighing Drives Market Growth
- Increased Advantages over Analog Weighing Scales Propel Market Growth
- Weighing Technology Advancements Spur Market Expansion
- Shift from Manual to Automated Solutions: A Prominent Trend in the Market
- Manufacturing Remains Pivotal Segment of Industrial Weighing Equipment Market
- Major Applications of Weighing Scales and Systems by Industry
- Automated and Digital Weighing Scales Adoption Rise amidst the Automation Trend in Industries
- Industry 4.0 Redefines Manufacturing, Driving Demand for Industry 4.0 Compliant Weighing Solutions
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence Transforms Weighing Equipment into Intelligent Systems
- Technological Trends Transform Industrial Weighing Scales Market
- Wireless Weighing to Gather Steam
- Programmable Weighing Systems Find Favor in Industrial Applications
- Cloud-Based Industrial Weighing Machines to Gain Wider Adoption
- Introduction of Sophisticated Weighing Equipment
- Weighing Equipment Gets Smarter
- Dynamic Scales with New Functions
- Upgraded Weighing Equipment for Terminals & Ports
- Loaders with Weighing Technology
- E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Weighing Scales
- Pharmaceutical Industry: Largest End-User of Laboratory Scales
- Increased Spending in Pharmaceutical R&D Sector
- Chemistry Labs Rely on Balances and Scales for Efficient Operations
- New Inventions
- Weight Management Efforts Enable Electronic Weighing Machines to Remain in Good Shape
- Innovations Expanding Application Scope of Electronic Weighing Machines
- Customized Options - A Key Trend
- Connected Solutions
- Smart, Integrated Machines
- Electronic Scales for Jewelry Industry are Worth Weight in Gold
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpb57h
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment