Global Electronic Weighing Scales Strategic Markets Report 2022-2023 & 2030: Improved Economic Activity and Increased Emphasis on Maintaining Precision in Weighing Drives Market Growth

Global Electronic Weighing Scales Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Electronic Weighing Scales estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Table Top Scales, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Platform Scales segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Electronic Weighing Scales market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$991 Million by the year 2030.

Key Metrics

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Electronic Weighing Scales - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Electronic Weighing Scales

Select Segments

Industrial Weighing Scales

Retail Weighing Scales

Health Scales

Laboratory Scales

Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market Set to Witness Steady Growth in Future

US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Tabletop Electronic Weighing Scales, Platform Scales Grow Faster

Industrial Weighing Scales Dominate the Market

Retail Scale & Offline Distribution: Heavyweight Segments of Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market

Electronic Weighing Machines Market: Salient Drivers & Restraints

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Improved Economic Activity and Increased Emphasis on Maintaining Precision in Weighing Drives Market Growth

Increased Advantages over Analog Weighing Scales Propel Market Growth

Weighing Technology Advancements Spur Market Expansion

Shift from Manual to Automated Solutions: A Prominent Trend in the Market

Manufacturing Remains Pivotal Segment of Industrial Weighing Equipment Market

Major Applications of Weighing Scales and Systems by Industry

Automated and Digital Weighing Scales Adoption Rise amidst the Automation Trend in Industries

Industry 4.0 Redefines Manufacturing, Driving Demand for Industry 4.0 Compliant Weighing Solutions

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies

Artificial Intelligence Transforms Weighing Equipment into Intelligent Systems

Technological Trends Transform Industrial Weighing Scales Market

Wireless Weighing to Gather Steam

Programmable Weighing Systems Find Favor in Industrial Applications

Cloud-Based Industrial Weighing Machines to Gain Wider Adoption

Introduction of Sophisticated Weighing Equipment

Weighing Equipment Gets Smarter

Dynamic Scales with New Functions

Upgraded Weighing Equipment for Terminals & Ports

Loaders with Weighing Technology

E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Weighing Scales

Pharmaceutical Industry: Largest End-User of Laboratory Scales

Increased Spending in Pharmaceutical R&D Sector

Chemistry Labs Rely on Balances and Scales for Efficient Operations

New Inventions

Weight Management Efforts Enable Electronic Weighing Machines to Remain in Good Shape

Innovations Expanding Application Scope of Electronic Weighing Machines

Customized Options - A Key Trend

Connected Solutions

Smart, Integrated Machines

Electronic Scales for Jewelry Industry are Worth Weight in Gold

