Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Global Market Report 2023: Rise in Digital Services Usage Necessitates Maintenance of Subsea Optical Fiber Cables

Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Market to Reach $48 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Submarine Optical Fiber Cables estimated at US$18.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR



The Submarine Optical Fiber Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 360 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered Global





Fiber Optics: The Preferred Transmission Mode in Undersea Applications

Submarine Cabling Emerges to Address Data Transmission Needs

Rise in Digital Services Usage Necessitates Maintenance of Subsea Optical Fiber Cables

Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Enterprise Data: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030

Internet's Rising Contribution to Economy Fuels Need for Submarine Communication Cable Systems

Growing Demand for High Bandwidth Applications Bodes Well for the Market

World Internet Adoption Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2021

Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2021

Global Consumer IP Traffic Volume (in Exabytes) for the Years 2017 and 2020

Submarine Cable Systems to Benefit from the Rise in Internet-enabled Devices Resultant Need for Bandwidth Capacity Expansion

Global Mobile Data Traffic (Million Terabytes/Month) for the Period 2020-2027

Breakdown of Mobile Internet Revenues by Category (in %): 2020

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

Rising Penetration of Smartphones Drives Growth of Mobile Network Traffic

Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Global Mobile Data Traffic Per Smartphone (in GB per Month) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

5G to Further Enhance Mobile Internet Traffic

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Surge in Internet Video Consumption to Trigger Deployment of Undersea Optical Fiber Cable Systems

Average Time Spent Per Day (in Minutes) on Digital Video in the US for 2018-2021

Rising Popularity of OTT Services Bodes Well for Market Prospects: Global Number of OTT Video Users (In Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Content Providers Emerge as Major Drivers of Growth in Submarine Cable System Development

Content Providers-driven Submarine Telecom Cable Systems as % of Total Cable Systems for 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2021-2023

Data Center Providers Fuel Need for Submarine Telecom Cable Systems

Surging Workloads of Data Center Workloads to Fuel Market Prospects: Global Datacenter IP Traffic (In Petabytes Per Month) for Years 2017 Through 2022

Demand for Data Centers Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New Normal

WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce for 2019, 2020 and 2021

Subsea Cable Systems Become Attractive for Hyperscalers and Telecom Operators

Hyperscalers Make Increased Investments into Submarine Cables

Shift towards Cloud-based Services and Applications Enhance Bandwidth & Capacity, Necessitating Undersea Cable Systems

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) for 2019, 2020 and 2021

Rising Deployment of Submarine Optic Fiber Cables in the Oil & Gas Industry

Infrastructure Revamp Propels Demand for Submarine Communications Cable System

Unconventional Applications Provide Growth Opportunities

Creating Mesh Networks for Greater Reliability and Faster Connectivity

Service Providers Focus on Improving Flexibility of Submarine Cable Networks

Sustainable Submarine Cable Networks Gain Importance

Technology Advancements Promise Faster Undersea Transmissions

SDM: A High Potential Technology for Augmenting Cable Capacity

Caltech Researchers Study Submarine Cables to Sense Oceanic Earthquakes

Role of AI in Submarine Telecom Cable Systems

Infinera and Seaborn Networks Introduce Novel Submarine Network Services

Satellite Communications Present Challenges to Submarine Cable Fiber Optic Systems

Lack of New Submarine Cable System Installations: Repairs & Upgrades to Provide Growth Opportunities

Submarine Cables At Risk from Snooping and Natural Disasters

Measures to Safeguard Submarine Fiber Optic Cables

Undersea Cables Face Risk from Spy Submarines

Natural Disasters Present Threat to Undersea Cable Systems

Congestion, Political Feuds Push Subsea Cable Companies to Seek Alternate Routes

