Digital Shipyard Market to Grow USD 3,444.5 Million by 2028 | At a CAGR of 17.27%

Pune India, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital shipyard market size was USD 963.6 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 1,129.6 million in 2021 to USD 3,444.5 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 17.27% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Digital Shipyard Market, 2021-2028.” As per our analysts, the growing demand for modernization in shipbuilding is anticipated to bolster the growth of the digital shipyard market.

The digital shipyard market has seen significant growth in recent years as a result of the increasing adoption of digital technologies in the shipbuilding industry. Digital shipyards use advanced technologies such as digital twins, artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation to optimize production processes and improve the efficiency of shipbuilding operations. The benefits of digital shipyards include reduced production time and costs, improved quality and safety, and increased flexibility and customization.



Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/digital-shipyard-market-106561

The market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for more efficient and cost-effective shipbuilding solutions, as well as the continued development of advanced digital technologies. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainability in the shipping industry is also expected to drive the adoption of digital shipyards, as these technologies can help reduce the environmental impact of shipbuilding operations.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

IFS AB (Sweden)

Pemamek Oy (Finland)

Dassault Systemes (France)

BAE Systems (U.K.)

Altair Engineering, Inc. (U.S.)

AVEVA Group Plc (U.K.)

Wartsila (Finland)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Damen Shipyards Group (Netherlands)

Prostep AG (Germany)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 17.27% 2028 Value Projection USD 3,444.5 Million Base Year 2020 Digital Shipyard Market Size in 2020 USD 963.6 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments Covered By Shipyard Type Analysis, By Technology Platform Analysis, By Digitalization Level Analysis Digital Shipyard Market Growth Drivers



Augmented Utilization of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in Shipbuilding Industry to Spur Growth

Report Coverage

The report presents insightful visions gained by methodical study done by our researchers. A wide-ranging research was directed to deliver the assessed size of the digital shipyard market. The data utilized to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels are attained from methodical interviews with various stakeholders. Furthermore, we have attained admittance to numerous global and regional paid databases to deliver accurate information to make business investment choices effortless for you.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/digital-shipyard-market-106561

Driving Factors

Augmented Utilization of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in Shipbuilding Industry to Spur Growth

The digital shipyard utilizes the IIoT to refine its decision-making competencies for manufacturing courses by amalgamating the communication proficiencies of the IoT with machine learning and big data. Furthermore, the increasing usage of IIoT in the shipbuilding industry to amplify production, decline downtime, and augment operational effectiveness, is projected to fuel the digital shipyard market growth.

Segmentation

On the basis of shipyard type, the market is segregated into commercial and military.

In terms of technology platform, the market is categorized into robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics, digital twin, blockchain, industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), and others. The robotic process automation segment is predicted to lead the market in 2020 owing to the surging demand for automation of numerous ship manufacturing methods such as welding, cutting, painting, and others.

In regards of digitalization Level, the market is classified into semi digital shipyard and fully-digital shipyard.

The global market is branched into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/digital-shipyard-market-106561

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Held Maximum Shares Stoked by

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest digital shipyard market share with size of USD 323.3 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a higher compound annual growth rate through the projection period.

The digital shipyard market in Europe will expand rapidly led by the increasing investments by European shipbuilders towards the adoption of automated robotic technology in shipbuilding.

North America segment is expected to increase owing to the growing research and development activities by the prime players such as Altair Engineering Inc. and others for digitalization of shipyards. 3

Competitive Landscape

Groundbreaking Product Launch Declarations by Prime Players to Bolster Market Growth

The fundamental players implement numerous tactics to spur their position in the market as leading companies. One such prime strategy is procuring companies to foster the brand value among users. Another effective tactic is intermittently launching groundbreaking products with a methodical study of the market and its target audience.

Industry Development

June 2021: Drydocks World unveiled a project of digital transformation to augment effective yield. The company declared to use IFS Cloud for asset management and resource planning, refining its systems and arranging the foundation for a digital shipyard transition.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/digital-shipyard-market-106561

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Digital Shipyard Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global Digital Shipyard Market Steps Taken by the Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Development in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Impact



TOC Continued…!

Read Related Insights

Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Size to Reach USD 41.82 Billion by 2026; on Account of Substantial Expenditures on Corvettes by Naval Bodies, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Autonomous Ships Market to Reach USD 12.07 Billion by (2021-2028) | Autonomous Ships Industry Registering CAGR of 9.13%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com