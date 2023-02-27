Global Kids Bicycle Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Kids Bicycle Market is expected to grow from USD 19.5 billion in 2023 to USD 25.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2028.



The expansion of the market is anticipated to be supported by the rise in government-initiated bicycle distribution programs in emerging countries, the number of cycling and marathon events conducted by manufacturers and sports groups, and the rising prevalence of obesity amongst younger people.

Key Market Insights

As per the product type outlook, the conventional segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global kids' bicycle market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the transporting segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global kids' bicycle market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Giant Bicycles, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Specialized Bicycle Components, SCOTT Sports SA, Cannondale, GT Bicycles, MERIDA BIKES, Fuji Bikes, Cervélo, and Cicli Pinarello SRL among others, are some of the key players in the global kids' bicycle market





Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Battery Operated

Conventional

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Transporting

Racing

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Sports

Fitness

Healthcare

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





