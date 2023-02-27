Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 8

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 8 2023, Festi purchased in total 355,000 own shares for total amount of 63,227,500 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
821.2.202313:18:05100.000176,517.650.0001.676.020297.971.502
822.2.202314:56:5675.000174,513.087.5001.751.020311.059.002
823.2.202315:33:0475.00017713.275.0001.826.020324.334.002
824.2.202313:48:2030.0001835.490.0001.856.020329.824.002
8 24.02.202314:56:3475.00018313.725.0001.931.020343.549.002
   355.000 63.227.500  


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,931,020 own shares for 343,549,002 ISK and holds today 6,931,020 own shares or 2.22% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).