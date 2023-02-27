With 9.1% CAGR, Thermoelectric Generator Market Size to Reach USD 804.90 Million by 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Thermoelectric Generator Market.

The global thermoelectric generators market size is projected to reach USD 804.90 Million by 2029 from USD 367.55 Million in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2029. The thermoelectric generator (TEG) market refers to the global market for devices that convert heat energy into electrical energy using the See beck effect, a phenomenon where a temperature difference between two dissimilar conductors creates an electrical voltage. These devices are used in a wide range of applications, including waste heat recovery, power generation for remote or off-grid locations, and energy harvesting from sources such as body heat or ambient temperature differences.

The global thermoelectric generator market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for clean energy sources, rising energy costs, and the need for efficient waste heat recovery systems. The market is highly competitive, with a large number of players offering a wide range of products. Some of the key players in the market include Gentherm Global Power Technologies, Ferrotec Corporation, Laird Thermal Systems, and II-VI Incorporated.

Industry Developments

In April 2021, Laird Thermal Systems launched the PCX Thermoelectric Cooler Series to increase the reliability of PCR cycling. It is used for Analytical, Medical, Medical Diagnostics, DNA Amplification and is available as thermoelectric coolers, PowerCycling PCX Series.

In March 2021, DX4091 Z-Meter is a single-channel device that has an internal chamber for test frame placement containing a mounted pellet sample. The chamber’s cover is magnetically locked when being closed or opened.

In April 2018, Gentherm Inc. launched a thermoelectric based solution for 48-volt lithium-ion battery thermal management for the automotive industry. This thermoelectric technology is fully integrated into the battery housing and is able to heat and cool the lithium-ion battery cells.

Drivers:

Growing demand for clean energy sources: The demand for clean and sustainable energy sources is increasing globally due to concerns about climate change and energy security. Thermoelectric generators provide a clean energy solution as they generate electricity without any emissions.

Increasing energy costs: As energy costs continue to rise, there is a growing demand for alternative sources of energy. Thermoelectric generators provide a cost-effective solution for power generation in remote or off-grid locations.

Efficient waste heat recovery: Thermoelectric generators are being used in various industries for waste heat recovery. This helps in reducing energy waste and increasing energy efficiency.

Increasing demand for portable power sources: With the rise in demand for portable devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, there is a growing demand for portable power sources. Thermoelectric generators can be used to power these devices, making them an attractive option for consumers.

Restraints:

High initial cost: The initial cost of thermoelectric generators is high compared to other power generation technologies. This makes it difficult for some consumers and businesses to adopt this technology.

Low efficiency: The efficiency of thermoelectric generators is lower compared to other power generation technologies such as solar or wind power. This limits their potential for widespread adoption.

Limited applications: The applications of thermoelectric generators are limited to specific use cases such as waste heat recovery and remote power generation. This limits their potential market size.

Material limitations: The efficiency of thermoelectric generators is limited by the properties of the materials used. Improvements in materials science will be required to increase the efficiency of thermoelectric generators.





Key Market Segments: Thermoelectric Generator Market

By Component

Heat Source

Thermoelectric Module

Cold Side

Electric Load

By Wattage

Low Power <10w

Medium Power 10-1kw

High Power >1kw

By Temperature

Low <80c

Medium 80-500c

High >500c

By Material

Bismuth Telluride

Lead Telluride

By Type

Single Stage

Multistage

By Application

Waste Heat Recovery

Energy Harvesting

Direct Power Generation

Co-Generation

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

