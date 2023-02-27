Clinical Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2023: With COVID-19 Highlighting the Threat Posed by Infectious Diseases, Role of Clinical Labs in Testing Infectious Diseases Grows in Importance

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Laboratory Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market to Reach $376.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Clinical Laboratory Services estimated at US$250.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$376.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Clinical Chemistry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$163.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Human & Tumor Genetics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $118.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Clinical Laboratory Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$118.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slow down and impact economic activity and growth.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 494 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $250.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $376.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Healthcare Needs of Aging Population to Boost Demand for Laboratory Services

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives the World Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

With COVID-19 Highlighting the Threat Posed by Infectious Diseases, Role of Clinical Labs in Testing Infectious Diseases Grows in Importance

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Growth

Lab Automation Speeds Up

Rise of Laboratory 4.0 Transforms Clinical Laboratory Space

Laboratory Information Systems Gain Traction amidst Growing Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs

Artificial Intelligence: The Future of LIMS

Digitalization, Automation and AI Trends Shape Growth

Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields

Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for Automation of Clinical Microbiology

Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and Robotization Trend

Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing

Advent of New & Advanced Devices Fuels Growth in Clinical Laboratory Services Market

New Technologies and Tests Drive Demand for Specific Testing

Increasing Role of Advanced Tests in Clinical Treatment Decision Making

Innovations Hold Potential to Improve Clinical Chemistry Lab Performance

Disruptive Innovations in Clinical Lab Space Present Growth Opportunities

Increasing Opportunities in Personalized Medicine and Clinical Trial Services

Autoimmune Disease Testing: Labs Seek Cost-Effective & High Productivity Options

Genetic Disease Testing Offers Bright Prospects for Lab Services

Reduced Hospitalization Enhances Significance of Medical Labs

Standardization Gains Precedence in the Hunt for Automation

Assessing the Impact of Point-of-Care Testing on Clinical Labs

Hospital Laboratories to Transform into Profit Centers

Hospital Outreach Laboratories Deliver Better Value to Larger Organizations

Physician Office Laboratories: Focus on Reducing Turnaround Times for Testing

Emerging Clinical Laboratory Designs Focus on Improving Space Utilization and Promote Healthy Work Environments

Laboratory Outsourcing Trend Gains Strength

Challenges Facing Lab Testing Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73rven

