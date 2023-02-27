Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polycythemia Vera Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Highlights:

In 2022, the market size of Polycythemia Vera was highest in the US among the 7MM accounting for approximately USD 1,500 million that is further expected to increase by 2032

PharmaEssentia's Besremi is the only approved as a first-line therapy at present, whereas Incyte's Jakafi is the only approved therapy in second-line setting

In March 2022, NCCN guidelines recommended Besremi as a recommended therapeutic option for the treatment of both high-risk and low-risk adults with polycythemia vera, we believe this could further accelerate physician adoptions and payer reimbursements.

Given the positioning of Besremi ahead of Jakafi in treatment guidelines, the drug is not a direct competitor for Jakafi. However, Protagonist Therapeutics' Rusfertide estimated to launch during late 2024, is expected to be competition for Besremi in first-line of treatment. Whereas, Imago Biosciences Bomedemstat is expected to compete with Jakafi in second-line post its entry in the US market by 2026.

Jakafi is expected to lose patent protection in mid-2028.

Besremi is being gradually included in private insurance and Medicaid coverage by some state governments. It has been also included in the US federal insurance (Medicare), which accounts for 54% of Polycythemia Vera patient insurance in the US.

Other emerging therapies such as Italfarmaco's Givinostat, Silence Therapeutics' SLN124, Ionis Pharmaceutical's Sapablursen, and Perseus Proteomics' PPMX-T003 have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the Polycythemia Vera market size.

This "Polycythemia Vera- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Polycythemia Vera , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Polycythemia Vera market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



Polycythemia Vera market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Polycythemia Vera market size from 2019 to 2032. The report also covers current Polycythemia Vera treatment practice/algorithm and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom

Japan

Study Period: 2019-2032

Polycythemia Vera Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



Polycythemia Vera Overview

Polycythemia Vera is a rare blood disease in which the body makes excessive red blood cells. The extra red blood cells make the blood thicker than normal Polycythemia Vera is the most common myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN), the ultimate phenotype of the JAK2 V1617F mutation. Polycythemia Vera shares in common with its companion MPN, essential thrombocytosis (ET), and primary myelofibrosis (PMF), origin in a hematopoietic stem cell (HSC), constitutive activation of hematopoiesis with overproduction of morphologically normal blood cells, a tendency to extramedullary hematopoiesis, and transformation to bone marrow failure with myelofibrosis or acute leukemia, although at varying frequencies in each MPN, and JAK2 kinase mutation is behind the shared phenotypic features of all the above mentioned MPN's.



Many patients with Polycythemia Vera have no symptoms when they are diagnosed. Typically, these patients are identified following abnormal results from a routine full blood test for something else or some other blood-related disease. People at low risk of developing thrombosis are those aged below 60, with no history of thrombosis, and without other risk factors for cardiac diseases, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, or smoking.



Polycythemia Vera usually occurs at an elderly age, and patients are at a higher risk than the usual percentage, as they are more prone to the risks and other comorbidities. Possible risk factors of Polycythemia Vera include blood clots, splenomegaly, problems due to high levels of red blood cells, other blood disorders, etc.

Key Findings

This section provides glimpse of the Polycythemia Vera epidemiology in the 7MM

Country Wise-Polycythemia Vera Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Polycythemia Vera epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan

The total prevalent cases of Polycythemia Vera in the 7MM comprised of approximately 309,000 cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecasted period

The total prevalent cases of Polycythemia Vera in the United States were around 179,000cases in 2022

The United States contributed to the largest prevalent population of Polycythemia Vera , acquiring ~58% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas, EU4 and the UK, and Japan accounted for around 32% and 10% of total population share, respectively, in 2022

Among the EU4 countries, Germany accounted for the largest number of Polycythemia Vera cases followed by France, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest cases in 2022

According to the publisher estimates, there were around 72, 000 cases of asymptomatic and 107,000 cases of symptomatic Polycythemia Vera in the United States in 2022. The prevalence is projected to increase during the forecasted period

In Japan, the prevalent Polycythemia Vera cases were around 13,000 in males and 7,000 in females in 2022

Polycythemia Vera Drug Chapters

Drug chapter segment of the Polycythemia Vera report encloses the detailed analysis of Polycythemia Vera marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Polycythemia Vera clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Marketed Drugs



JAKAFI/JAKAVI (ruxolitinib): Incyte/Novartis

JAKAFI/JAKAVI (ruxolitinib) is an oral inhibitor of the JAK 1 and JAK 2 tyrosine kinases. It is approved for the treatment of adult patients with Polycythemia Verawho are resistant to or intolerant of hydroxyurea and for the treatment of disease-related splenomegaly or symptoms in adult patients with primary myelofibrosis (also known as chronic idiopathic myelofibrosis), post-polycythemia vera myelofibrosis or post-essential thrombocythemia myelofibrosis.

BESREMi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b): PharmaEssentia/AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals

BESREMi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b) is monopegylated proline interferon approved as first-line monotherapy in adults for the treatment of polycythemia vera without symptomatic splenomegaly; it is one of the first to be approved for the condition. It is a long-acting, monopegylated proline interferon developed using PharmaEssentia's novel pegylation technology platform. The drug has improved pharmacokinetic properties in clinical studies, including increased tolerability and convenience. BESREMi is designed to be self-administered subcutaneously with a pen once every 2 weeks or monthly during long-term maintenance. This treatment schedule is expected to improve overall safety, tolerability, and adherence compared to conventional pegylated interferons.

Emerging Drugs



Rusfertide (PTG-300): Protagonist Therapeutics

Rusfertide (PTG-300), which is being investigated by Protagonist Therapeutics, is a novel injectable synthetic mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin that offers greater potency, solubility, and stability, which translates to better in vivo PK and PD characteristics and manufacturability in comparison to the natural hormone. Hepcidin is a key regulator of iron absorption, storage, and distribution in the body and thereby controls the production of red blood cells (RBC) and abnormal tissue storage of iron. Rusfertide provides substantial benefit to patients with erythrocytosis or abnormal tissue iron overload by managing hematocrit rapidly, sustained, and durable manner, thereby dramatically decreasing the need for therapeutic phlebotomy. Rusfertide was granted ODD and FTD by the US FDA for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera.

Bomedemstat (IMG-7289): Imago BioSciences

Bomedemstat is an orally bioavailable small molecule developed by Imago BioSciences that inhibits lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1 or KDM1A) - an enzyme vital in cancer stem/progenitor cells, particularly neoplastic bone marrow cells. LSD1 inhibition modulates the proliferation of malignant blood cells and therefore represents a viable therapeutic approach to treating Polycythemia Vera , an MPN characterized by the excessive production of red blood cells.

SLN124: Silence Therapeutics

SLN124 is a gene silencing therapy designed to temporarily block a specific gene's message that would otherwise trigger an unwanted effect. In this case, SLN124 aims to temporarily silence TMPRSS6, a gene that prevents the liver from producing a particular hormone that controls iron levels in the body called hepcidin. As hepcidin increases, iron levels in the blood are expected to decrease, which may increase the production of healthy red blood cells, thereby reducing anaemia.



Note: Detailed emerging therapies assessment will be provided in the final report.

Polycythemia Vera Market Outlook

Patients with Polycythemia Vera (Polycythemia Vera ), a myeloproliferative neoplasm characterized by an elevated red blood cell mass, are at high risk of vascular and thrombotic complications and have reduced quality of life due to a substantial symptom burden that includes pruritus, fatigue, constitutional symptoms, microvascular disturbances, and bleeding.



Therapeutic options in Polycythemia Vera are limited, and no cure is available; it can be managed effectively for a long time. Careful medical supervision and therapy are designed to reduce hematocrit and platelet concentrations to normal or near-normal value, control Polycythemia Vera -related symptoms, decrease the risk for arterial and venous thrombotic events and other complications, and avoid leukemic transformation. Current therapies prevent thrombosis/vascular events and delay transformation to myelofibrosis (MF) or acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Conventional therapeutic options aim at reducing vascular and thrombotic risk, with low-dose aspirin and phlebotomy as first-line recommendations for patients at low risk of thrombotic events and cytoreductive therapy (usually hydroxyurea or interferon alpha) recommended for high-risk patients.



The current market has been segmented accordingly into different commonly used therapeutic classes based on the prevailing treatment pattern across the 7MM, which present itself with minor variations in the overall prescription pattern. Cytoreductive therapy, JAK inhibitor, Interferons, Hepcidin mimetics, TMPRSS6 inhibitor and LSDI inhibitor are the major classes that have been covered in the forecast model.



The dynamics of the Polycythemia Vera market are currently changing as a consequence of the recent launch of ropeginterferon alfa-2b. The expected launch of new upcoming therapies and greater integration of early patient screening, medication in secondary care and other clinical settings, research on best methods for implementation, and an upsurge in awareness will eventually facilitate the development of effective treatment options. Key players such as Protagonist Therapeutics (rusfertide), Imago BioSciences (bomedemstat), Ionis Pharmaceutical (sapablursen), Silence Therapeutics (SLN124) and Perseus Proteomics (PPMX-T003), and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development, respectively. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera .

Key Findings

This section includes a glimpse of the Polycythemia Vera in the 7MM market.

The total market size of Polycythemia Vera in the 7MM is approximately USD 1,800 million in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032)

The market size in the 7MM will increase at a CAGR of 14% due to increasing awareness of the disease and launch of the emerging therapy

Among EU4 countries, Germany accounts for the maximum market size in 2022 while Spain occupies the bottom of the ladder in 2022

The market size of Polycythemia Vera in Japan is USD 100 million in 2022, which is expected to rise during the forecast period (2023-2032)

The United States Market Outlook

The total market size of Polycythemia Vera in the United States is expected to increase with a CAGR of 14% during the study period (2019-2032).

Polycythemia Vera Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2019-2032. The analysis covers Polycythemia Vera market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug. For example- Rusfertide (PTG-300), which is being investigated by Protagonist Therapeutics, is a novel injectable synthetic mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin that offers greater potency, solubility, and stability, which translates to better in vivo PK and PD characteristics and manufacturability in comparison to the natural hormone. Hepcidin is a key regulator of iron absorption, storage, and distribution in the body and thereby controls the production of red blood cells (RBC) and abnormal tissue storage of iron.

Rusfertide provides substantial benefit to patients with erythrocytosis or abnormal tissue iron overload by managing hematocrit rapidly, sustained, and durable manner, thereby dramatically decreasing the need for therapeutic phlebotomy. Currently, the company is conducting a Phase III (VERIFY) study in patients with polycythemia vera. In June 2020, the US FDA granted Orphan Drug designation (ODD) to the rusfertide for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera. As per our analysis, rusfertide drug uptake in the US is expected to be medium-fast with a probability-adjusted peak share of 4.8% in the first line and 6% in the second line, years to peak would be 6 years.

Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, Phase II, and Phase I stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing and patent details for Polycythemia Vera emerging therapies.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Polycythemia Vera , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Polycythemia Vera epidemiology and treatment

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Polycythemia Vera are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Polycythemia Vera market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Polycythemia Vera market

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Polycythemia Vera market is set to change due emerging therapies in the pipeline, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Polycythemia Vera R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

As per the analysis, the major types of Polycythemia Vera mutation include JAK2V617F and JAK2 exon 12

The report also encompasses other major segments, i.e., Total Prevalent Cases of Polycythemia Vera , Prevalent Population of Polycythemia Vera based on Symptoms, Gender-specific cases of Polycythemia Vera , Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera by Gene Mutation, Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera Based on Risk, and Age-specific Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera

Expected launch of potential therapies such as rusfertide (Protagonist Therapeutics), bomedemstat (Imago BioSciences), SLN124 (Silence Therapeutics), and sapablursen (Ionis Pharmaceutical), might change the landscape in the treatment of Polycythemia Vera

The US FDA-approved drugs, which are currently available, include JAKAFI and BESREMi.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Protagonist Therapeutics

Imago BioSciences

Italfarmaco

Silence Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceutical

Perseus Proteomics

