Global Agave Syrup Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

Malt Products Corporation, Hain Daniels Group, Sisana Sweeteners, The IIDEA Company, Maretai Organics Australia, Ciranda Inc., Dandy Lions Limited, Suzannes Specialties Inc., Dipasa USA Inc., and American Beverage Marketers among others, are some of the key players in the global agave market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Agave Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The increasing diabetic patient population, demand from the food and beverages industry, and demand for food products containing natural ingredients by consumers are the major drivers of the market. Moreover, the growing health consciousness among individuals, growing demand for bakery products, and awareness regarding the negative health effects of sugar are expected to propel the growth of the market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Agave Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the organic segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global agave market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the industry outlook, the food & beverages segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global agave market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Organic
  • Non-Organic

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Food & Beverages
  • Bakery
  • Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Offline
  • Online

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

