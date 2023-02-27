Global Agave Syrup Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Agave Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The increasing diabetic patient population, demand from the food and beverages industry, and demand for food products containing natural ingredients by consumers are the major drivers of the market. Moreover, the growing health consciousness among individuals, growing demand for bakery products, and awareness regarding the negative health effects of sugar are expected to propel the growth of the market.
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the organic segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global agave market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the industry outlook, the food & beverages segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global agave market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Malt Products Corporation, Hain Daniels Group, Sisana Sweeteners, The IIDEA Company, Maretai Organics Australia, Ciranda Inc., Dandy Lions Limited, Suzannes Specialties Inc., Dipasa USA Inc., and American Beverage Marketers among others, are some of the key players in the global agave market
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Organic
- Non-Organic
Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Food & Beverages
- Bakery
- Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Offline
- Online
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
