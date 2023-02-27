Airport Retail Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of Budget Travel Options Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Retail Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global airport retail market has witnessed significant growth during 2020 and is predicted to witness promising growth through the forecast period 2022 - 2030. Increasing number of budget travel options, rising number of air travelers and terminals and expansion of multinational retailers are expected to support this market growth through the forecast period.

In addition, increasing disposable income of middle-class families and availability of luxury products at discounted prices are also predicted to surge the growth of airport retail market. This represents a positive outlook for airport retailers and related service providers. This study on Airport retail market - Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2022 - 2030 highlights key investment opportunities in the global airport retail market.



The research study on airport retail market includes exhaustive analysis of the market influencing and limiting factors related to global airport retail market industry. The report also includes current and future industry trends in the global as well as regional airport retail market. The report includes extensive information of demand-supply, advertising and promotion and pricing trends. High level analysis such as PESTEL, consumer behavior analysis, value chain and market attractive analysis included in the report helps industry players to identify key investment areas in this industry. Report also includes detailed information related to air travelers and airport terminals growth.



The market study of airport retail market also provides market estimates and forecast of different types of airport retail market and technology market size in the global, regional and country level markets in terms of revenue (US$ Bn). This market is classified on the basis of product type, store type, ownership and region. The report also includes cross sectional analysis on the regional and country level i.e. regional market size by vehicle type. This study includes market historical market size, market estimate (2021) and forecast for the period 2022 - 2030 in terms of revenue.



The report profiles major players in the global airport retail market industry. Company profiles include detailed information about business strategies, financial overview, major competitors, product portfolio, recent developments and regional positioning of these manufacturers. The report also provides in-depth analysis about global market competition, regional market players and suppliers and the positioning of key market players in the global market along with their market winning strategies.



Market Segmentation

Product Type

Electronic Products

Food and Beverages

Fashion and Accessories

Pharmacy Products

Arts

Store Type

Independent Shops and Showrooms

Supermarkets

Restaurants

Duty Free Stores

Other (Etailers, vending machines etc)

Ownership

Independent Ownership

Corporate Chains

Franchise

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Airport Retail market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Airport Retail market?

Which is the largest regional market for Airport Retail market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Airport Retail market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Airport Retail market worldwide?

Companies Mentioned

Aer Rianta International cpt

Autogrill

Dubai Duty Free

Dufry AG

Duty Free Shoppers Ltd

Gebr. Heinemann

LS Travel Retail

Lotte Duty Free

Nuance Group

Shilla Duty Free

Stellar Partners Inc

