Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size To Worth USD 5.61 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 5.4%

New York, United States , Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2021 to USD 5.61 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period. The rising need for efficient insecticides throughout the world is expected to drive market expansion. The market for agricultural adjuvants is also being driven by an increase in pesticide usage in agriculture to boost crop productivity and yield. Adjuvants come in numerous forms and are used with pesticides for a variety of objectives, such as improving pesticide penetration, wetting, and retention.

The Activator Modifiers segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the Type, the Agricultural Adjuvants Market is categorized into Activator Modifiers and Utility Modifiers. The Activator Modifiers segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the Activator Modifiers segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position because they are widely used in agrochemicals since they are easily accessible and inexpensive when compared to utility adjuvants. Surfactants (non-ionic, cationic, and anionic), as well as oil carriers, are activator adjuvants. The most often suggested adjuvants for herbicides, particularly for systemic and water-soluble herbicides, are surfactants.

The Herbicides segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the Agricultural Adjuvants Market is categorized into Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides and Others. The Herbicides segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the Herbicides segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position while expanding at the fastest CAGR because Herbicides are substances that are used to control unwelcome plants. Herbicides are most frequently used before or during planting of fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, and row crops to boost crop yield by decreasing other vegetation. The farmers utilise a variety of herbicides in addition to glyphosate, 2,4-D, atrazine, dicamba, cyanazine, and trifluralin. By using a selective herbicide, you may stop the growth of a specific weed while protecting the health of the surrounding plants. The market for agricultural adjuvants will be driven by the anticipated increase in herbicide usage.

Browse 71 market data Tables and 62 Figures spread through 255 Pages and in-depth TOC on “ Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (Activator Modifiers and Utility Modifiers), By Application (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides and Others), By Crop (Cereal & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030”. View a detailed Table of Content here.

COVID-19 Impact

On credit portfolios, the COVID-121.9 epidemic has had a negative effect. The enormous growth has hampered the solvency of customers and business in unemployment and interruption of economic activity. Central banks have adopted a proactive strategy of injecting money into the market by decreasing interest rates and implementing asset purchase programmes. With persistent geopolitical tensions, global trade battles, and sporadic hurricanes and earthquakes, managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets was challenging enough. Chief risk officers and their teams have had to reevaluate outdated methods and assumptions used to manage and monitor risk due to the present pandemic crisis. The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation. As a result, many governments have been hurrying to find, assess, and buy trustworthy AI-powered solutions.

The Cereal & Grains segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the crop, the agricultural adjuvants market is categorized into Cereal & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Others. The Cereal & Grains segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the Cereal & Grains segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position while expanding at the fastest CAGR because the greatest crop consumed worldwide is cereal and grain, mostly in Asia and the Pacific. The need for agricultural adjuvants is being driven by the rising consumption of cereal and grains including rice, wheat, rye, corn, oats, sorghum, and barley in several other places. For cereals and grains, non-ionic surfactants and agrochemicals are often advised.

North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. The demand for Agricultural Adjuvants is being driven by the rising acceptance by the market. The market for Agricultural Adjuvants was dominated by the Asia Pacific region mostly due to a number of variables, including an increase in the population, a need for better crop types, and the existence of nations with large arable landmasses. The agriculture industry has a significant impact on the region's per capita income. The overall amount of arable land in the area is decreasing as a result of urbanisation and industrialisation. As a result, farmers use agrochemicals that aid in boosting productivity and production. India, China, and Japan are the main contributors to the expansion of the regional market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market include Clariant AG, Solvay, Corteva Agriscience, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC., Evonik Industries AG, Ingevity, Nufarm Limited, Croda International PLC, BASF SE, Miller Chemical & Fertilizer, LLC., Helena Chemical Company, WinField United, Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC, Stepan Company and Others.

