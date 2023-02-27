Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement







Luxembourg, 27th February 2023

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 13th FEBRUARY 2023 TO 24th FEBRUARY 2023

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 13/02/2023 250 12.00 3 000 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 15/02/2023 500 12.00 6 000 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 16/02/2023 150 11.5 1 725 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 900 - 10 725 € - -

