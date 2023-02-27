Indai Electric Fan Market Overview 2022 - 2028: Featuring Crompton Greaves, Usha International, Orient Electric and Havells India Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indai Electric Fan market Overview, 2022-28" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per this report the revenue from the India Electric fan market is going to cross INR 16000 Crore by the year 2027-28.

Fans are probably one of the few inventions that have not gone out of fashion even after 125 years of existence. To keep pace with the changing times, manufacturers have focused on improving design, efficiency, and look. Electric fan, which features in the high-market penetration product category, is an item of necessity and mass consumption.

It is very high in terms of purchase priority amongst entry-level/basic necessity category durable and the second 'most wanted' consumer durable in rural India after bicycle. The fan market primarily includes the ceiling and table fans along with the modified versions like the pedestal fans, wall fans, exhaust fans, cooling fans or fresher fans, etc.



India's Electric fan market has two markets Organized and unorganized market among which an organized market is ruling the country. A large number of players in the organized and unorganized market has established a broad market of India Electric fans.

India electric fans have mostly four very common types ceiling fans, table fans, Pedestal fans, and Wall fans. During the forecasted years the market is going to increase in niche categories like premium fans, Energy-efficient fans, and customized or decorative fans.

Companies have taken some concentrated steps to increase their distribution channel and to cater to the rural market with an increase in electricity penetration. The implementation of Government schemes to increase the penetration of electricity in India would give a hike to the consumption of Electric fans.

According to the region, though South India would lead the in the market however west India would show a robust increase in its market share. As there is an increase in purchasing power by consumers, demand for premium fans has been more. The organized fan market is dominated by Crompton Greaves, Havells, Orient, Usha, Bajaj, Khaitan Electricals dominates the market.

These companies have also launched fans at affordable prices which have affected the unorganized market growth rate. The organized market has three price segments viz.

Economy fans are those whose price is lower than Rs.1500, Regular fans range from Rs.1500-2500 and Premium fans are above Rs. 2500 for a single fan. Among them, regular fans have the largest market share. With the changing lifestyle of people and increase of disposable income demand for Premium fans creating its unique space in an India Electric market. The unorganized market does not have these price segments.



Key product type

Ceiling Fans

Table Fans

Pedestal Fans

Wall Fans

Others types of fans (Exhaust Fans, Multi-Utility fans, etc)

Considered in the report

Geography: India

Base year: 2021-22

Historical year: 2016-17

Forecasted year: 2027-28

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Structure

2.1. Market Considerate

2.2. Assumptions

2.3. Limitations

2.4. Abbreviations

2.5. Sources

2.6. Definitions

2.7. India Macro Economic Indicators

2.8. Demographics Insight



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery



4. India Electric Fan Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.2. Market Size by Volume

4.3. Market Share

4.3.1. By Region

4.3.2. By Product Type (Value & Volume)

4.4. India Organized Electric Fan Market

4.4.1. Market Size by Valueby Category

4.4.2. Market Size by Volume

4.4.3. Market Share

4.5. India Unorganized Electric Fan Market

4.5.1. Market Size by Value

4.5.2. Market Size by Volume

4.5.3. Market Share by Product Type (Value & Volume)



5. India Ceiling Fan Market Outlook



6. India Table Fan Market Outlook



7. India Pedestal Fan Market Outlook



8. India Wall Fan Market Outlook



9. Pricing Analysis



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Crompton Greaves Limited.

10.2. Usha International Limited.

10.3. Orient Electric Limited

10.4. Havells India Limited

10.5. Bajaj Electricals Limited

10.6. Khaitan Electricals Limited

10.7. Surya Roshni Limited

10.8. Panasonic Life Solution India Private Limited.

10.9. VishvaElectrotech Limited.

10.10. Luminous Power Technologies Limited



11. Strategic Recommendations



12. Disclaimer

