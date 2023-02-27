Automotive Conformal Coatings Market Size Will Surpass $3.53 Billion at 8.8% CAGR | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the global Automotive Conformal Coatings Market size was valued at USD 1.96 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.53 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2028.



Automotive Conformal Coatings Market Overview

The automotive conformal coatings market refers to the use of specialized coatings to protect electronic components within vehicles. Conformal coatings are thin, protective layers applied to printed circuit boards, connectors, and other electronic components to protect them from moisture, dust, chemicals, and other environmental factors that can cause malfunctions or failures.

The growth of the automotive conformal coatings market is being driven by the increasing complexity of automotive electronics and the need to protect them from harsh operating environments. The use of conformal coatings helps to improve the reliability and durability of automotive electronics, reducing the risk of failure and improving overall vehicle performance.

The global automotive conformal coatings market is expected to grow at a steady pace over the coming years, driven by increasing demand from the automotive industry. Factors such as the growth of electric and hybrid vehicles, the increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and the development of autonomous vehicles are expected to drive demand for conformal coatings in the automotive industry.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for electronic components in the automotive industry: As automotive electronics become more prevalent and complex, the need for protective coatings like conformal coatings is growing. This demand is driven by factors like the growth of electric and hybrid vehicles, the increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and the development of autonomous vehicles.

Growing focus on vehicle reliability and durability: Automotive manufacturers are increasingly focused on ensuring the reliability and durability of their vehicles. Conformal coatings play a key role in protecting sensitive electronic components from harsh operating environments, reducing the risk of failure and improving overall vehicle performance.

Technological advancements: The development of new, advanced conformal coatings with improved properties such as thermal stability, moisture resistance, and chemical resistance is driving growth in the market. The adoption of new technologies like nanocoatings is also expected to further boost market growth.

Stringent regulations: Automotive manufacturers must comply with various regulations related to vehicle safety and environmental impact. Conformal coatings can help meet these regulations by protecting electronic components from environmental factors that could cause malfunctions or failures.

Intense competition: The market for automotive conformal coatings is highly competitive, with many global and regional players offering a wide range of products. To remain competitive, companies must focus on product development, expansion strategies, and partnerships or collaborations with other players in the market.

Top Players in the Automotive Conformal Coatings Market:

Dow (US)

PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Henkel (Germany)

GC Chemicals America Inc. (Japan)

SABIC Innovative Plastics Holding BV (Netherlands)

HUBER Group (Germany)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Chase Corporation (US)

Badu Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (China)

Electrolube (UK)

RPM International LLC (U.S.)

H.B. Fuller (US)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)



Market Future Trends

Growing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles: The increasing adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles is expected to drive the demand for conformal coatings in the automotive industry. These vehicles have more advanced electronic systems that require protection from harsh environments, making conformal coatings an essential component for ensuring their reliability and longevity.

Advancements in materials technology: As materials science continues to advance, the development of new conformal coating materials with enhanced properties is expected to drive growth in the market. For example, the adoption of nanocoatings could lead to coatings with superior durability, moisture resistance, and other important properties.

Increased focus on sustainability: The automotive industry is increasingly focused on reducing its environmental impact. This trend is expected to drive the development of more eco-friendly conformal coatings, such as those made from biodegradable materials or coatings that can be easily removed and recycled.

Emphasis on safety and reliability: As automotive electronics become more critical to vehicle performance and safety, the demand for conformal coatings that can protect these components from harsh environments is expected to grow. Manufacturers are likely to place a greater emphasis on safety and reliability in their designs, further driving demand for conformal coatings.

Greater adoption of ADAS: The increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is expected to drive growth in the automotive conformal coatings market. ADAS systems rely heavily on electronic sensors and other components, which require protection from harsh environments to ensure their reliability and accuracy.

Automotive Conformal Coatings Market Segmentation

By Material

Acrylic

Silicone

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Parylene

Others

By Component

ECU

PCB

Sensor

Battery Casing

LED

Infotainment System

By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicles

Regional Analysis:

North America: The North American market for automotive conformal coatings is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years. The increasing demand for electric vehicles and advanced safety features in the region is driving the need for conformal coatings to protect sensitive electronic components. The presence of major automotive manufacturers in the region also contributes to the growth of the market.

Europe: Europe is another important market for automotive conformal coatings. The growth of the market in this region is driven by the increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the development of electric vehicles. The stringent environmental regulations in Europe are also expected to drive the development of more eco-friendly conformal coatings.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth in the automotive conformal coatings market in the coming years. The growth of the market in this region is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles, the growth of the electronics industry, and the expansion of the automotive manufacturing sector in countries like China and India.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is expected to see moderate growth in the automotive conformal coatings market, driven by the growing demand for advanced electronics and safety features in vehicles.

Latin America: The Latin American market for automotive conformal coatings is expected to experience moderate growth in the coming years. The growth of the market in this region is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles, as well as the expansion of the automotive manufacturing sector in countries like Brazil and Mexico.



Browse Market Data Tables and Figures spread through 178 Pages and in-depth TOC on Automotive Conformal Coatings Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the size of the market, and what is its expected growth rate over the next few years?

What are the key factors driving the growth of the market, and what are the challenges faced by the industry?

What are the different types of conformal coatings available in the market, and what are their key properties and applications?

What are the key end-use industries for automotive conformal coatings, and what is the demand for these coatings in different regions?

Who are the key players operating in the market, and what are their key strategies for growth and expansion?

What are the latest technological advancements in the market, and how are they expected to impact the growth of the market?

What are the key regulatory and environmental factors that are likely to impact the growth of the market in the coming years?

What are the opportunities for new players entering the market, and what are the barriers to entry for new players?

What are the different distribution channels for automotive conformal coatings, and how are they evolving in response to changing market dynamics?

What are the key trends in the market, and how are they expected to shape the future of the automotive conformal coatings market?

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.96 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 3.53 Billion CAGR 8.8% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Dow, PPG Industries Inc., Henkel, GC Chemicals America Inc., SABIC Innovative Plastics Holding BV, HUBER Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., Chase Corporation, Badu Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Electrolube, RPM International LLC, H.B. Fuller, Wacker Chemie AG Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

