Copyright Licensing Market 2023-2028: Growth, Expansion Plans, Rising Status and Brand Awareness of Top Players

The global Copyright Licensing market size was valued at USD 172514.46 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period, reaching USD 243523.41 million by 2028.

Copyright is the legal protection over any intellectual property (IP). A copyright license is an agreement that allows a person or entity who holds the copyright (the licensor) to assign (or transfer) the copyright to another (the licensee). Copyright licenses are commonly used in the music, cinematography, artistic work, and architecture industries to prevent content from being copied as well as provide credit to the original creator.

Leading Key Players Covered in the Copyright Licensing Market Report Are:

Audio Network

Shutterstock

Warner Bros

Authors' Licensing and Collecting Society

COMCAST

Motion Picture Licensing Corporation

Creative Commons

Phonographic Performance Ltd.

Getty Images

Christian Copyright Licensing International

Viacom

NLA Media Access

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution Media Center

Most important types of Copyright Licensing products covered in this report are:

Literature Works

Films

Music

Artistic Works

Architectural Designs

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Copyright Licensing market covered in this report are:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Chapter 1 mainly defines the market scope and introduces the macro overview of the industry, with an executive summary of different market segments ((by type, application, region, etc.), including the definition, market size, and trend of each market segment.

Chapter 2 provides a qualitative analysis of the current status and future trends of the market. Industry Entry Barriers, market drivers, market challenges, emerging markets, consumer preference analysis, together with the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak will all be thoroughly explained.

Chapter 3 analyzes the current competitive situation of the market by providing data regarding the players, including their sales volume and revenue with corresponding market shares, price and gross margin. In addition, information about market concentration ratio, mergers, acquisitions, and expansion plans will also be covered.

Chapter 4 focuses on the regional market, presenting detailed data (i.e., sales volume, revenue, price, gross margin) of the most representative regions and countries in the world.

Chapter 5 provides the analysis of various market segments according to product types, covering sales volume, revenue along with market share and growth rate, plus the price analysis of each type.

Chapter 6 shows the breakdown data of different applications, including the consumption and revenue with market share and growth rate, with the aim of helping the readers to take a close-up look at the downstream market.

Chapter 7 provides a combination of quantitative and qualitative analyses of the market size and development trends in the next five years. The forecast information of the whole, as well as the breakdown market, offers the readers a chance to look into the future of the industry.

Chapter 8 is the analysis of the whole market industrial chain, covering key raw materials suppliers and price analysis, manufacturing cost structure analysis, alternative product analysis, also providing information on major distributors, downstream buyers, and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Chapter 9 shares a list of the key players in the market, together with their basic information, product profiles, market performance (i.e., sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin), recent development, SWOT analysis, etc.

Chapter 10 is the conclusion of the report which helps the readers to sum up the main findings and points.

Chapter 11 introduces the market research methods and data sources.

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2018 -2028) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

