Prepaid Cards Global Market Report 2023: Unbanked and Underbanked Consumers Present Opportunities for Expansion

Global Prepaid Cards Market to Reach $4.1 Trillion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Prepaid Cards estimated at US$1.9 Trillion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Closed Loop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Open Loop segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $665.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR



The Prepaid Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$665.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$648.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 9.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 691 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.9 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.1 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global



Prepaid Cards: A Brighter Prospect in Cards amid Growing Digital Payments

COVID-19 Catalyzes Adoption of Digital Payments

Banks Go the Prepaid Way

Unbanked and Underbanked Consumers: Evolving as a Potential Market

Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide

Prepaid Eye the Upmarket

Gaining Popularity among Millennials

Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Propels Demand

Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments

Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards: Next Generation of Prepaid

Prepaid Cards Offer Stiff Competition to Debit Cards

Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth

Retailer Specific-Prepaid Cards Gain Popularity in Developed Markets

Impact of Pandemic on Retail & Restaurant Industries: What's the New Normal?

Innovations Sustain Growth in Gift Cards Market

Retailers Eye Gift Cards to Build Loyal Customers

Growing Focus on Employee Rewards & Recognition to Spur Demand for Gift Cards

Why Companies Bet on Employee Rewards & Recognition?

Gift Cards: A Compelling Employee Reward Option

Advantages of Gift Cards for Employee Rewards & Recognition Program

Cohesive and Innovative Strategies: Key to Success of Gift Card Programs in Retail

Ease of Handling Drives Use of Digital Gift Cards for Incentives and Rewards Applications

Gift-Giving Etiquette Ingrained Into Our Culture Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of the Gift Card Industry

Omni-channel Shopping is Here to Stay

Prepaid Travel Cards Grab Eyeballs

Fueled by High Uptake and Technological Progress, Prepaid Cards Hold Rosier Future

Chip Technology Makes Way into Prepaid Cards for Enhanced Security

Prepaid Cards Provides Hope for Better Travel Insurance Services

Challenges & Issues

Dearth of Consumer Awareness: A Major Challenge

High and Non-Standard Fees - A Major Hindrance to Growth

Need for Regulatory Tabs

Increasing Frauds and Abetting Criminal Activity - The Achilles' Heel of Prepaid Cards Business

