Malaysia Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2023: Rising Focus on Health and Wellbeing to Fuel Growth

Malaysia air purifier market is forecast to register a CAGR of 10.19% through 2027 to reach USD 133 million by 2027 on account of growing prevalence of respiratory and allergy-related diseases, and the increasing concept of smart air purifiers. Additionally, other factors such as increased purchasing power, and latest technology trends such as six-step filtration which helps in efficiently removing indoor pollutants, etc., are expected to further boost the Malaysia air purifiers market during the forecast period.



Rapid increase in air pollution, particularly in urban areas, is leading to an abundance of airborne diseases. Growing public awareness of the advantages of installing air purifiers in residential as well as commercial sector is expected to drive market expansion during the forecast period. The demand for air purifiers in the market is being fueled by high-end investments made by the leading industry players in technical innovation of air purifiers to improve the air purifiers' efficiency and performance.



Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the market growth. The pandemic has also considerably raised awareness for clean air, especially as people were spending more time at home, which increased demand for air purifiers. The pandemic increased demand for air purifiers overall as people were looking for ways to improve the quality of the air around them.



Rising Focus on Health and Wellbeing to Fuel the Market Growth



The risk of airborne diseases is rising with increased exposure to airborne irritants and contaminants. Therefore, individuals across the country are now paying more attention to their health and general wellbeing. According to estimates, asthma has affected approximately 1.5 million Malaysians of all ages.

There has been significant surge in the demand for air purifiers across Malaysia as a result of their ability to clean the air and protect consumers from air borne diseases. Furthermore, social networking websites are also expanding the consumer awareness regarding the diversity of products offered by different air purifier brands, which is also projected to contribute to the market growth of air purifiers in the country throughout the forecast period.



New Product Launches to Expand the Market Growth



In order to satisfy increasing consumer demand, air purifier businesses are emphasizing on broadening their product offerings. For instance, in 2021 Acer Malaysia introduced the Acerpure Cool, a new 2-in-1 air purifier device that can function as both a circulator and a purifier at the same time and is equipped with a 3-in-1 HEPA filter and Ag+ Silver Coated Filter. Similarly, Coway introduced a noble air purifier in 2022 that has a 6-step filtering system with UVC sterilization.

A 4D filter and a double HEPA filter are also equipped in the product. It features four different mode settings: smart, turbo, silent, and eco. Furthermore, the rising disposable income is also a factor prompting consumers to purchase high quality air purifiers. This factor is projected to significantly contribute to the growing demand of air purifiers in the country.



Smart Air Purifiers to Boost the Market Growth



Since smart technologies offer a range of functionality, such as control via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth through a smartphone app, etc., which makes them convenient to use, the market demand for air purifiers by consumers is changing toward such products. For instance, Xiaomi introduced its Smart Air Purifier 4 series in Malaysia in the year 2022. The air quality index (AQI), temperature, and humidity are displayed on the OLED touch display that comes with this product.

Moreover, quick modifications can be performed immediately on the device or through the Xiaomi Home App. Additionally, it offers a sophisticated smart feature that enables users to create routines. Furthermore, the smart air purifiers aids in monitoring indoor air quality over time, allowing users to notice the air quality level at different intervals of day. These factors are further expected to drive the market growth of air purifiers around the nation.



Market Segmentation



Malaysia Air Purifiers Market, By Filter Type:

Prefilter + HEPA

Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon

HEPA

HEPA + Activated Carbon

Others

Malaysia Air Purifiers Market, By Sales Channel:

Multi-Branded Stores

Online

Exclusive Stores

Others

Malaysia Air Purifiers Market, By End Use:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Malaysia Air Purifiers Market, By Region:

West Malaysia

East Malaysia

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Coway (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn. Bhd.

Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

Panasonic Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Arcelik Hitachi Home Appliances Sales Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Philips Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

AMWAY (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

Xiaomi Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Dyson Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Samsung Malaysia Electronics (SME) Sdn. Bhd.

