Global Wheat Protein Market Report 2023: Rising Consumer Preference for Meat-Free Diets Boosts Growth

The global wheat protein market size is expected to reach USD 9.89 billion by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Plant-based alternatives such as wheat protein are the greatest option for customers with lactose intolerance who wish to increase their protein consumption. The rising frequency of diet-related disorders has fueled demand for cutting-edge health and wellness goods and services.



As per the estimates of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), around 65% of the global population has some form of lactose intolerance, resulting in gastrointestinal and abdominal pain after having milk or dairy products. It is caused by the decrease in the activity of LCT gene, responsible for digesting dairy products. Condition is more prevalent in East Asian populace, impacting 70 to 100 percent of the people.



Many consumers have switched from animal-based proteins to plant-based proteins due to various safety and environmental concerns mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic. Increased awareness of the health benefits of wheat protein, increased awareness of the negative effects of consuming animal foods and raw materials, and a growing vegan population have all contributed to growth.



As per the survey done by Pew Research, on the Indian population, more than half of respondents stated they depend upon plant-primarily based meals to animal-primarily based meals due to the fact they comply with a vegetarian or vegan diet.



A gluten-free diet is the only way to cure gluten sensitivity. Furthermore, even people who are not allergic to gluten choose a gluten-free diet, which might stifle sector growth. This segment's quick growth is mostly attributable to rising demand for plant-based components in nutritional supplements and technological advancements in the personal care and cosmetics product sector. Furthermore, demand for wheat protein isolate is increasing at a rapid pace. It is a high-protein dietary supplement that is commonly seen in sports supplements.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Rising Consumer Preference for Meat-Free Diets

High Growth in End-User Industries

Restraints and Challenges

Growing Prominence of Gluten-Free Products and Other Alternatives





Wheat Protein Market Report Highlights

Wheat gluten segment is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period as wheat gluten has several functions, including texturing, viscoelasticity, raging, binding, and emulsification.

95% protein concentration accounted for the highest global revenue share owing to the preference for lesser protein content. Concentrations of 95% exhibit certain concerns with aggregation, gelation, precipitation, and excessive viscosity resulting in owning to prefer protein with lesser protein content.

North America is dominate the market share during the forecast period. This region's market share may be attributed to improved consumer awareness of the health benefits of wheat protein, as well as a well-established food manufacturing sector.

