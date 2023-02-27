Middle East & Africa Needle-Free Injection Systems Market 2023: Increasing Incidence of Communicable Diseases Due to Needlestick Injuries Drives Demand

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Needle-Free Injection Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East & Africa needle-free injection systems market is expected to grow from US$ 7.25 million in 2022 to US$ 17.89 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2028.



Increasing Incidence of Communicable Diseases due to Needlestick Injuries Boost the Middle East & Africa Needle-Free Injection Systems Market



Needlestick injuries (NSIs) are one of the major concerns for most healthcare providers, and it is considered one of the most serious health and safety threats. The pooled prevalence of needlestick injuries among healthcare workers in 2020 was 32.4%.

Further, according to the article published by the International Journal of Environment Research & Public Health 2022, the incidence of NSIs in Saudi Arabia is highest among physicians (36%), followed by nurses (34.8%), dentists (29.2%), and medical technologists (21.1%). Thus, above-mentioned factors are boosting the growth of the Middle East & Africa needle-free injection systems market .



Middle East & Africa Needle-Free Injection Systems market Overview



The Middle East & Africa needle-free injection system market is segmented into the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. Saudi Arabia holds the largest share of the Middle East & Africa needle-free injection systems market owing to several factors such as increasing strategic initiatives by market players for launching their products in the region, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and growing healthcare infrastructure along with the increasing need for vaccines in the region.



Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest-growing regions in the Middle East & Africa, whose growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Rising awareness of health issues and growing adoption of needle-free injections for injectable drugs are the factors fueling the needle-free injection systems market growth. The burden of chronic diseases is significant in Saudi Arabia, which is expected to increase the demand for the Middle East & Africa needle-free injection systems market.



The World Health Organization has ranked Saudi Arabia as having the second-highest rate of diabetes in the Middle East and seventh-highest in the world. It is estimated that 7 million have diabetes and more than 3 million have pre-diabetes in Saudi Arabia. Over the last two decades, in Saudi, there has been a rise in the expenses of healthcare and treatment of diabetes by more than 500%. In diabetic patients, needle-free injectors can be used to inject insulin as a painless and easy-to-use treatment. Thus, the demand for needle-free injection systems is increasing, boosting the Middle East & Africa needle-free injection systems market growth.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Communicable Diseases Due to Needlestick Injuries

Advantages of Using Self-injection Devices

Market Restraints

Higher Development Costs of Needle Free Injectors Compared to Conventional Injection Systems

Market Opportunities

Rising Demand for Vaccines and Biosimilars

Future Trends

Surge in New Technologies for Needle Free Injection System



Middle East & Africa Needle-Free Injection Systems Market Segmentation



The Middle East & Africa needle-free injection systems market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, type, durability, and country. Based on product, the Middle East & Africa needle-free injection systems market is bifurcated into fillable needle-free injectors and prefilled needle-free injectors. The fillable needle-free injectors segment held a larger share of the market in 2022.

Based on technology, the Middle East & Africa needle-free injection systems market is segmented into jet-based needle-free injectors, spring-based needle-free injectors, microarray patch injectors, and others. The jet-based needle-free injectors segment registered the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on type, the Middle East & Africa needle-free injection systems market is segmented into liquid-based needle-free injectors, projectile-based needle-free injectors, and powder-based needle-free injectors. The liquid-based needle-free injectors segment registered the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on durability, the Middle East & Africa needle-free injection systems market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable. The reusable segment held a larger share of the market in 2022.

Based on site of delivery, the Middle East & Africa needle-free injection systems market is segmented into subcutaneous injectors, intramuscular injectors, and intradermal injectors. The subcutaneous injectors segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on application, the Middle East & Africa needle-free injection systems market is segmented into vaccine delivery, insulin delivery, oncology, pain management, dermatology, and others. The vaccine delivery segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on end user, the Middle East & Africa needle-free injection systems market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on country, the Middle East & Africa needle-free injection systems market is segmented into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. Saudi Arabia dominated the market in 2022.

