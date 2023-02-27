Global Paint Sprayer Market Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: Fluctuations In Raw Materials Pricing Could Hinder Future Growth Potential

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paint Sprayer Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global paint sprayer market is expected to reach a value of $1.751 billion by 2028 from $1.313 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.92% during 2023-2028

Rapid industrialization and increasing applications in the household and commercial sectors are primarily driving the paint sprayer market. The growth in the use and demand for Li-ion batteries, along with the rise in infrastructural development, has surged the demand for paint sprayers.



The paint sprayer is a device that helps in painting a surface evenly with paint or similar liquids. It can be used for painting several surfaces, such as wood, metal, brick, and many more. The demand for paint sprayers is majorly driven by the industries such as automobile, manufacturing, construction, and marine. In addition, the rising trend of DIY (Do it Yourself) projects are anticipated to drive the paint sprayer market. The market is segmented into product, power source, applicator type, and end-user.



MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Efficient & Sustainable Spray Painting

Protecting the environment is one of the most significant concerns; efficient and sustainable solutions are essential in achieving day-to-day activities. The exceptional growth in the painting industry and consumer demand has placed a significant environmental burden on the planet. Therefore, the paint sprayer market key players focus on integrating sustainability into their offerings.

Home Improvement Projects

The home renovation industry is growing across the globe, resulting in rising sales of building materials, appliances, and other home improvement elements. In addition, rental housing is witnessing a rising trend, creating opportunities for home remodeling and renovation. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the demand for paint spray products from the renovation and retrofit industry.

About 60% of homeowners in the US consider their financial position before investing in renovation activities. Most homeowners in the country focus on renovating their homes at least once a year. Home improvement is initiated to improve the quality of life. In addition, it has been witnessed that millennials and baby boomers have almost the same perspective toward renovating homes in the region. Around 57% of millennials and baby boomers intend to make home improvements once a year. These factors are anticipated to propel the paint sprayer market during the forecast period.

Growth in DIY Activities: Rising home renovations and DIY activities are expected to surge the demand for paint sprayers globally

In some developed economies of the US and Europe, most adults indulge in creative and purposeful leisure activities. Some consumers also invest in home improvement and maintenance activities based on their interests.

Consumers in countries such as France, Germany, Italy, and the UK consider DIY activities a major hobby. Home remodeling and painting hold a major position within the painting industry. DIY enthusiasts have the skills to paint. Hence, such factors are anticipated to surge the growth of the global paint sprayer market.

INDUSTRY CHALLENGES

Fluctuations In Raw Materials Pricing

Raw material costs comprise approximately 50% to 60% of the overall cost of production. The prices of major raw materials used to manufacture paint sprayers have been volatile over the last few years.

The volatility of raw material prices severely threatens vendor margins in the paint sprayer market. Other operating expenses, such as labor wages, also sharply increase. Chinese manufacturers add more worries to the company's top line. These factors burden vendors to strive to produce efficient paint sprayers at affordable costs to cope with the competition in the industry.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



Air paint sprayers are the largest segment and account for 38.74% of the global paint sprayer market share. The air paint sprayers utilize a compressor to atomize the fluid sprayed on the component. Furthermore, these can be further categorized into two types such as HVLP and LVLP. HVLP paint sprayers are most used in the residential sector for DIY activities since they are more lightweight and efficient for users.

INSIGHTS BY POWER SOURCE



The global paint sprayer market is segmented into corded and cordless paint sprayers by the power source. The corded paint sprayers are the largest segment and account for 59.27% of the global share in 2022. A corded paint sprayer can be operated if needed with a continuous runtime. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.35%. They can be used on various surfaces, from flat surfaces and brick walls to furniture and wooden fences.



Cordless paint sprayers are smaller in size and therefore are easy to transport with this type of sprayer. Cordless paint sprayers are generally light-weighted since they do not have wire. Hence, the user is anticipated to experience less strain while spraying the paint with cordless paint sprayers. The global cordless paint sprayer market is growing at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period.

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATOR TYPE



The manual applicator type is the largest segment by applicator type and accounts for 65.72% of the global cordless paint sprayer market share. Manual air-assist spray guns apply high-viscosity material under demanding surface quality requirements. The segment is expected to generate additional revenue of USD 262.40 million during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 4.52%. Woodcrafters use the manual applicator to finish solid wood furniture with solvent and water-based lacquers.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The industrial & commercial end-user segment, consisting of significant contributors such as the automotive and construction industries, generated the maximum revenue in the paint sprayer market in 2022. The scenario is expected to remain consistent throughout the forecast period owing to the rising demand for paint sprayers from industries.

However, renovation, retrofit, and DIY activities are expected to drive the market for paint sprayers in the residential and commercial segments. The industrial & commercial end-user segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period.



The residential segment is expected to witness significant growth in the paint sprayer market owing to the rise in the construction of new homes and buildings. This is because paint sprayers are used in renovation and retrofit activities that can use sprayers such as airless and HVLP paint sprayers. A major trend that has led to the significant demand for paint sprayers is the growth in DIY activities. The global residential paint sprayer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS



APAC is the largest paint sprayer market accounting for approximately 37.87% of the global market. It is expected to be the fastest-growing industry during the forecast period, mainly due to the dominant construction industry.

APAC is home to several industries, including manufacturing, services, automobiles, and electrical. This consequently increases the need for paint sprayers in the region. While Japan and South Korea are prominent manufacturers and exporters of electrical appliances and automobiles, Singapore dominates with its excellent construction facilities.

Furthermore, the increasing purchasing power of consumers and the rising practice of DIY among young consumers are driving the target market in the region.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The global paint sprayer market is characterized by low market concentration with high competition. The present scenario drives vendors to alter and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence. Currently, the paint sprayer market is moderately fragmented and is dominated by vendors such as Graco and Wagner. These significant vendors have a global presence.

KEY METRICS

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 241 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1313.31 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1751.75 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Efficient & Sustainable Spray Painting

Technological Advances

Home Improvement Projects

Market Growth Enablers

Growth of Automotive Industry

Growth in Diy Activities

Advances in Li-Ion Batteries

Growing Construction Industry

Market Restraints

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

Cost & Maintenance of Paint Sprayers

Low-Cost Labor in Developing Economies

Company Profiles

Wagner

Wagner SprayTech

HomeRight

Titan Tool

Earlex

Graco

Lemmer Spray Systems

Sames

Rongpeng Air Tools

Blastech

Buvico Spraying Equipments

Vands Engineering Solution

MOD Engineering

TECCPO

Batavia

NEU MASTER

Robert Bosch

EXEL Industries

Litheli

YATTICH

Worksite

HYCHIKA

NoCry

Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment

SCOPE OF THE MARKET

Segmentation by Product:

Air

Airless

Electrostatic

Others

Segmentation by Power Source:

Corded

Cordless

Segmentation by Applicator Type:

Manual

Automatic

Segmentation by End-user

Industrial & Commercial

Residential

Segmentation by Geography:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Germany

APAC

China

Australia

Japan

South Korea

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1drn3k-sprayer?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment