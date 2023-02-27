With 8.3% CAGR, Digital Isolator Market Size to Reach USD 3.88 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital isolator market size was valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2021 and the market is projected to grow from USD 2.22 billion in 2022 to USD 3.88 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Industrial automation across the manufacturing sector to drive the global market. Fortune Business Insights, present this information in its report titled, “Digital Isolator Market Forecast, 2023-2029.”





Key Industry Development

January 2022: Using iCoupler technologies, Analog Devices Inc. unveiled the ADUM4165, an isolated USB transceiver. Depending on the applications, it provides USB 2.0 connections with data speeds ranging from 1.5 to 480 Mbps. Both automated speed negotiation and peripheral isolation are supported by these devices.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 8.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 3.88 Billion Base Year 2021 Digital Isolator Market Size in 2021 USD 2.12 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered Technology, Insulating Material, Data Rate, Channel Type, Industry Vertical and Geography





Key Takeaways:

Digital Isolator Market Size in North America was USD 837.3 million in 2021

Major driving factor include industrial automation in the manufacturing sector

Automotive segment has the largest share in the global market.

Global demand is driven by use of isolation products across consumer electronics and robotics product manufacturing

Medical devices will drive the market in the forecast period, 2023-2029













Driving Factors

Increasing Adoption in Industrial Robots and Consumers Electronics Industry owing to High-Speed Data Transfer Aids Market Growth

The expansion of the market is being driven by the increasing need for isolation devices across consumer electronics and robotics product manufacturing.

The global consumer electronics sector was estimated to be worth USD 1 trillion and is expanding quickly, according to the World Economic Forum.

This is mostly due to a rise in disposable income and consumer spending on products using modern technology.

These are frequently employed in the design of electrical circuits, particularly in robotics and consumer electronics.

To protect the users and system from the potential high voltage, these devices include DC isolation types. In challenging conditions, industrial electrical equipment functions reliably.

Segments

Rising Inductive Isolator Demand across the Consumer Electronics Industry Drives Market Growth

The market includes capacitive coupling, magnetic coupling, giant magnetoresistive, and others (inductive coupling) by technology. Capacitive coupling is expected to have the largest share in 2021 due to the rising adoption of these products across consumer electronics and industrial automation.

Rising Adoption of Silicon Dioxide-based Isolator for the Protection of Robotics Products Drives Market Growth

The market includes polyimide-based, silicon dioxide (Sio2)-based, and others by insulating material. Silicon dioxide (Sio2)-based is expected to have the largest share in 2021 due to its rising adoption across the robotics industry.

Rising Adoption and Consumer Spending on Connected Devices Aids the Market Growth

The market scope includes 25 Mbps, 25 – 75 Mbps, and above 75 Mbps based on data rate. The 25 – 75 Mbps segment is projected to hold the largest market share due to rising adoption across small-sized connected device applications.

Rising Dual Channel Isolation Products Production by the Leading Players Aids the Market Growth

The market scope includes channel 2, channel 4, channel 6, channel 8, and others (channel 3, channel 1) based on channel type.

Channel 2 had the largest market share in 2021 owing to the leading players' rising development for dual-channel isolators.

Rising Electric Automotive Sale with Government Initiatives for Leading Players Aids the Market Growth

The market scope includes medical devices, automotive, IT and telecommunications, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, energy & power, and others based on industry vertical.

Automotive held the largest market share in 2021 owing to the rising sale of electric vehicles.

Geographically, the market is fragmented into five chief regions, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America.





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by the Presence of Key Companies

Due to the existence of isolator product manufacturers, it is predicted that Asia Pacific would hold the biggest digital isolator market share throughout the projection period.

During the projection period, North America is anticipated to expand at a moderate CAGR. This is due to increased investment in the telecommunications and data center industries as well as rising demand for noise-free gadgets.

Due to increased demand in France, Germany, the U.K., and Italy, Europe is anticipated to develop at a moderate CAGR. These nations in Europe are quickly embracing connected devices built on cutting-edge technologies.

Competitive Landscape

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

The prominent digital isolator players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.)

Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Broadcom Inc. (U.S.)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Rohm Semiconductor (Japan)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

Vicor Corporation (U.S.)

OnSemi (U.S.)

Murata Manufacturing Company Ltd. (Japan)





Major Table of Contents:

Global Digital Isolator Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Technology (USD) Capacitive Coupling Magnetic Coupling Giant Magnetoresistive Others (Inductive Coupling) By Insulating Material (USD) Polyimide-based Silicon Dioxide (Sio2)-based Others By Data Rate (USD) Up To 25 Mbps 25 - 75 Mbps Above 75 Mbps By Channel Type (USD) Channel 2 Channel 4 Channel 6 Channel 8 Others (Channel 3, Channel 1) By Industry Vertical (USD) Medical Devices Automotive IT and Telecommunications Aerospace & Defense Consumer Electronics Energy & Power Others By Region (USD) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America

North America Digital Isolator Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Technology (USD) Capacitive Coupling Magnetic Coupling Giant Magnetoresistive Others (Inductive Coupling) By Insulating Material (USD) Polyimide-based Silicon Dioxide (Sio2)-based Others By Data Rate (USD) Up To 25 Mbps 25 - 75 Mbps Above 75 Mbps By Channel Type (USD) Channel 2 Channel 4 Channel 6 Channel 8 Others (Channel 3, Channel 1) By Industry Vertical (USD) Medical Devices Automotive IT and Telecommunications Aerospace & Defense Consumer Electronics Energy & Power Others By Country (USD) U.S. Canada Mexico



TOC Continued…!





FAQs

How big is the digital isolator market?

Digital isolator market size was USD 2.12 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3.88 billion by 2029

How fast is the digital isolator market growing?

The digital isolator market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2029





