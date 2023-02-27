Global Feldspar Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2023: A $6.113 Billion Market by 2032 Featuring Imerys, Sibelco, Eczacibasi Group, Quarzwerke, & The Quartz Corp

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feldspar Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global feldspar market reached a value of nearly $3,688.32 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.14% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $3,688.32 million in 2021 to $4,904.04 million in 2026 at a rate of 5.86%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% from 2026 and reach $6,113.88 million in 2031.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing demand for ceramic tiles, increasing demand for electronic products and growth in glass manufacturing. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the COVID-19 impact, fluctuating raw material prices and geopolitical tensions.



Going forward, rapid Increasing demand for automotive vehicles, the growing construction sector and rapid urbanization will drive market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the feldspar market in the future include lack of skilled personnel and Russia-Ukraine war impact.



The feldspar market is segmented by type into plagioclase and potassium. The plagioclase was the largest segment of the feldspar market by type, accounting for $2,114.1 million or 57.3% of the total market in 2021. It is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The feldspar market is also segmented by mining type into underground mining and surface mining. The surface mining market was the largest segment of the feldspar market by end user, accounting for $3,237.9 million or 87.8% of the total market in 2021. The underground mining market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 6.3%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the feldspar market, accounting for 43.6% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by Middle East, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the feldspar market will be North America and the Western Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.3% and 6.5% respectively from 2021-2026.



The feldspar market is highly fragmented with large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 8.44% of the total market in 2021. The market is expected to be change in near future with the adoption of acquisition and merger strategies by the players to enter and expand into newer geographies.

Imerys S.A. was the largest competitor with 3.47% of the market, followed by Sibelco with 2.15%, Eczacibasi Group with 2.03%, Quarzwerke GmbH with 0.33%, The Quartz Corporation with 0.17%, Gimpex Ltd. with 0.08%, Minerali Industriali with 0.08%, Kaltun Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret with 0.07%, LB MINERALS, Ltd. with 0.03%, and Mahaveir minerals with 0.03%.



The top growth potential in the feldspar market by type will arise in the plagioclase market, which will gain $753.1 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top growth potential in the feldspar market by mining type will arise in the surface mining market, which will gain $1,054.7 million of global annual sales by 2026. The feldspar market size will gain the most in the India at $231.4 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the feldspar market include innovative programs for the development of feldspar, using mining vibration screen technology, using 3D mine visualizers adopting HPY sorting technology and development of renewable feldspar.



Player-adopted strategies in the feldspar industry includes strengthening product portfolio by investing in business and enhancing product portfolio by changing product and packaging prices.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the feldspar companies to focus on mining vibration screen technology, focus on use of 3d mine visualizers, focus on development of renewable feldspar, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, offer competitive pricing, participate in trade shows and events, continue to target large end-use industries.

