Global Actuator Market Size, Trends & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Actuator Market is projected to grow from USD 63.8 billion in 2023 to USD 87.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The market is expected to be driven by the rising need for novel and cutting-edge actuators across a variety of industrial automation, including agriculture, domestic, oil & gas, aviation, and defense. Actuators are also in greater demand in the healthcare industry, where they are utilized in beds, dental chairs, MRI and PT scanning equipment, and other devices.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Actuator Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the linear segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the vertical outlook, the electrical segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Emerson Electric, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Altra Industrial Motion, Moog, SMC, Curtis Wright Corporation, MISUMI, Rotork plc, and Parker Hannifin, among others, are some of the key players in the global actuator market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/actuator-market-3871
Actuation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Electrical
- Pneumatic
- Hydraulic
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Linear
- Rotary
Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Healthcare
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com