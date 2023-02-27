Doors Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $206.5 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doors Market By Type, By Material, By Mechanism: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global doors market was valued at $124,436.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $206,585.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Assa Abloy Group

Dormakaba Holding AG

GEZE GmbH

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc.

Manusa Gest, S. L.

Nabtesco Corporation

Royal Boon Edam International B. V.

Sanwa Holdings Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Portlap

A door is a hinged, revolving, or sliding barrier at the entrance of a room, building, in the outline of a cupboard, or a vehicle. Doors can be made up of various materials, such as wood, plastic, metal, glass, and others.



The global doors market experiences development due to several factors such as growth in the construction industry, urbanization, and high-tech innovations. As per the World Urbanization Prospect reports, approximately 54% population belonged to urban & municipal places in 2014, which is expected to reach 66% by 2050, thereby fueling development in the doors market.

Furthermore, rise in standard of living of people boosts the demand for renovation & remodeling construction projects. An increase in air & sound pollution, damage to biodiversity, and rise in the formation of urban heat island are some of the factors that make way for eco-friendly doors to reduce ecological degradation.



Prominent door manufacturers are manufacturing high-performance and high-quality doors to ensure energy efficiency, thereby accelerating the growth of the global doors market.

For instance, the Automatic Door Company (ADC) in UK deals with high-quality automatic doors such as swing doors, folding doors, and sliding doors for supermarkets, factories, schools, banks, offices, public sector buildings, and many other business premises. The swing doors offered by ADC are available with either an open-out or open-in functionality with double or single door panels.

These doors can be controlled by push pad activation or can be motion-activated, and proximity activation or key fob is available for entrances to secure or restricted sites. Hence, amplified energy saving by use of high-quality and high-performance automatic doors is estimated to drive the global doors market growth. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials are one of the major challenges faced by the global doors industry. On the contrary, technological improvements such as the use of sensors, and others are predicted to create lucrative opportunities for companies in the global doors market.



The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2022 and 2031.

Extensive analysis of the doors market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The doors market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

The key players within the doors market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the doors market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 212 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $124436.8 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $206585.1 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

