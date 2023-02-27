Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Size Worth $30.80 Billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the USD 14.96 billion in 2022 bleeding disorders treatment market will reach USD 30.80 billion by 2032. The increase in prevalence, technological developments in managing bleeding disorders, and supportive government initiatives for management are the main factors driving the expansion of the bleeding disorders treatment market share. The growth of the bleeding disorders treatment market is also aided by an increase in R&D studies, an increase in target patients, an increase in the diagnostic rate, and an increase in preventative therapy. However, it is anticipated that the market expansion will be constrained by factors such as the high cost of treatment, a lack of medications, and significant adverse effects related to plasma-derived products. On the other hand, the growing market for bleeding disorders treatment benefits from the increased awareness of the disease in emerging nations.



Key Insight of the Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market



Asia-Pacific to account for the fastest CAGR of 10.64% during the forecast period



Asia-Pacific is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 10.64% in the bleeding disorders treatment market. It is due to a rise in the population of hemophilia cases. The prevalence of bleeding problems among people is on the rise, and medications or treatments are available to treat these disorders. Furthermore, the rising healthcare expenditure presents a potential market expansion prospect.



The hemophilia A segment had the highest market share of 24.06% and was valued at USD 3.59 billion in 2022.



In the bleeding disorders treatment market, the haemophilia A segment had the highest market share of 24.06% and was valued at USD 3.59 billion in 2022. Haemophilia A is one of the three types of a rare, inherited blood disorder known as hemophilia. It happens when the blood doesn't cause an adequate clot. Those born with a gender inclination to be male commonly have hemophilia A. However, women and those born with a gender propensity to be female can also be affected. Factor VIII, a clotting protein, is absent or lacking in individuals with hemophilia A. It is commonly referred to as factor VIII deficit or typical hemophilia.



With a market value of USD 3.20 billion in 2022, the recombinant coagulation factor concentrates segment had the highest market share of 21.43%.



The recombinant coagulation factor concentrates segment had the highest market share of 21.43%, with a market value of USD 3.20 billion in 2022. As the primary type of treatment for patients with hemophilia A/B, recombinant coagulation factors could be administered when required or as a precautionary approach. The development of antibodies that neutralize the procoagulant action has proven to have a significant adverse effect, despite the safety and efficacy of this replacement therapy. It is possible to stop this issue with recombinant coagulation factor production in human cell lines.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The growth in research and development programs, along with the rising awareness of blood disorders



The need for treatment of bleeding disorders will increase as liver conditions, anemia, and other issues with blood coagulation grow more prevalent. The rising awareness of the relevance of treating various types of bleeding disorders is creating a growing potential for market expansion in the treatment of bleeding disorders. The growth potential will also be increased by stepping up R&D efforts to treat multiple blood illnesses. The market is more significantly impacted by the federal government's increased funding to encourage the adoption of these solutions. The need for treating bleeding disorders also gains from increased healthcare spending, infrastructure advancements, and robust demand for extended care delivery. Two key factors driving the market globally are the growing elderly population, which is more susceptible to certain medical conditions, and the rising prevalence of bleeding disorders among the general public. The market also gains from the growing use of health insurance policies that cut healthcare expenses and cover the cost of treating bleeding disorders. Additionally, government agencies from several countries are promoting blood and plasma donation. Additionally, they are working to promote blood donation centers. Additionally, as more people become aware of effective treatment choices, the market is expected to increase favorably. A favorable outlook is also projected to be supported by research and development projects, considerable improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, and diagnostic technology.



Restraint: The lack of qualified experts and skilled professionals, along with high costs



The shortage of trained specialists and skilled professionals will be a significant obstacle to the growth of the market for bleeding disorders treatment. The cost of medicines would also restrain the market's growth. Inadequate reimbursement policies will also limit how much growth can happen. Because of expensive treatment options for bleeding disorders and stringent reimbursement rules, market growth is predicted to slow down throughout the projected period.



Opportunity: Technological developments in emerging countries



High production costs for recombinant factors and advancements in the technology used to treat patients' bleeding disorders contribute to the growth of the global market for bleeding disorders treatment. Additionally, there are an increasing number of diagnoses of bleeding diseases worldwide, and financially developed governments are striving harder to establish a vast network of facilities for treating and diagnosing individuals with blood problems. Several factors influence the market for treatments for bleeding disorders. Emerging markets offer the most lucrative opportunity for the growth of the global bleeding disorders treatment market.



Some of the major players operating in the bleeding disorders treatment market are:



• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• CSL Behring (CSL Limited)

• Johnson & Johnson

• Octapharma AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• Wellona Pharma

• AbbVie Inc

• Grifols S.A.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Novo Nordisk A/S



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Disease Type:



• Hemophilia B

• Liver Disease

• Hemophilia A

• Von Willebrand Disease

• Others



By Drug Type:



• Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates

• Antifibrinolytics

• Plasma-Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates

• Fibrin Sealants

• Desmopressin

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



