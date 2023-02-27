Global Petrochemicals New Build and Expansion Projects Analysis Report 2023-2027: 1,473 Upcoming Petrochemical Projects - 1,251 New Build Projects and 222 Expansion of Existing Projects

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Petrochemicals New Build and Expansion Projects Analysis by Type, Development Stage, Key Countries, Region and Forecasts, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally, 1,473 upcoming petrochemical projects are expected to start operations during the 2023 to 2027 outlook period. Of these, 1,251 represent new build projects and 222 are expansions of existing projects. In the global petrochemicals sector, polypropylene and polyethylene are the key petrochemical commodities that are expected to witness significant project starts during the outlook period with 136 and 135, respectively.



Scope

Global petrochemicals projects count by type, and development stage that are expected to start operations during 2023-2027

Global petrochemicals projects cost by type, region, key commodities, and key countries for the period 2023-2027

Global petrochemicals projects capacity additions by type, by key commodities, and key countries for the 2023-2027 outlook period

Major projects outlook of key petrochemical commodities - methanol, ethylene, polypropylene, urea, propylene, polyethylene, and ammonia - that are expected to start operations during 2023-2027

Reasons to Buy

Understand the outlook of global petrochemicals projects that are expected to start operations during 2023-2027

Keep abreast of capacity and cost outlook of key petrochemical commodities - methanol, ethylene, polypropylene, urea, propylene, polyethylene, and ammonia

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong petrochemicals projects data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the global petrochemicals projects

Assess your competitor's upcoming petrochemicals projects

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Petrochemicals New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook, 2023-2027

1.1 Key Highlights

1.2 Petrochemicals Projects Outlook by Type and Commodity

1.3 Petrochemicals Projects Outlook by Development Stage

1.4 Petrochemicals Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Region

1.5 Petrochemicals Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries



2. Polypropylene Projects Outlook

2.1 Polypropylene Projects Outlook by Type

2.2 Polypropylene Projects Outlook by Development Stage

2.3 Polypropylene Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

2.4 Polypropylene Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

2.5 Major Polypropylene Projects



3. Polyethylene Projects Outlook

3.1 Polyethylene Projects Outlook by Type

3.2 Polyethylene Projects Outlook by Development Stage

3.3 Polyethylene Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

3.4 Polyethylene Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

3.5 Major Polyethylene Projects



4. Propylene Projects Outlook

4.1 Propylene Projects Outlook by Type

4.2 Propylene Projects Outlook by Development Stage

4.3 Propylene Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

4.4 Propylene Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

4.5 Major Propylene Projects



5. Methanol Projects Outlook

5.1 Methanol Projects Outlook by Type

5.2 Methanol Projects Outlook by Development Stage

5.3 Methanol Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

5.4 Methanol Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

5.5 Major Methanol Projects



6. Ethylene Projects Outlook

6.1 Ethylene Projects Outlook by Type

6.2 Ethylene Projects Outlook by Development Stage

6.3 Ethylene Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

6.4 Ethylene Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

6.5 Major Ethylene Projects



7. Ammonia Projects Outlook

7.1 Ammonia Projects Outlook by Type

7.2 Ammonia Projects Outlook by Development Stage

7.3 Ammonia Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

7.4 Ammonia Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

7.5 Major Ammonia Projects



8. Urea Projects Outlook

8.1 Urea Projects Outlook by Type

8.2 Urea Projects Outlook by Development Stage

8.3 Urea Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

8.4 Urea Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

8.5 Major Urea Projects

