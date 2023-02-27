Global Gaming Peripheral Market to Generate Sales Revenue of US$ 13,113.8 million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the gaming industry continues to thrive, the demand for high-quality gaming peripherals like keyboards, mice, headsets, and other accessories is on the rise. According to Astute Analytica’s research analysts, the global gaming peripheral market is expected to reach USD 13,113.8 million by 2031. This presents a promising opportunity for gaming peripheral companies, as they continue to invest in research and development to deliver innovative and high-performance products to meet the growing demand.

The market is being driven by the surging popularity of gaming worldwide, including the rising number of online gaming platforms and streaming services. Leading companies like Razer, Logitech, and SteelSeries are investing heavily in research and development to stay ahead of the competition in the gaming peripheral market. The growing demand for gaming peripherals from both amateur and professional gamers, along with the increasing popularity of esports, is also contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the availability of budget-friendly gaming peripherals is expected to further boost demand worldwide. Additionally, the emergence of cloud gaming services like Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud, and Amazon Luna is predicted to accelerate the growth of the gaming peripheral industry.

Unveiling the Hidden Gems: Astute Analytica's Key Findings on the Thriving Gaming Peripheral Market

According to the market research conducted by Astute Analytica, the global gaming peripheral market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. The market is mainly driven by the growing popularity of e-sports and virtual gaming around the world. The e-sports industry has witnessed remarkable growth over the years, both in terms of viewership and revenue. The increase in the number of e-sports players and tournaments all over the world, combined with the potential of reaching an engaged and large audience, has led to significant investments in e-sports marketing, both directly and indirectly.

The study also indicates that North America accounted for the largest market share of around 35% in the global gaming peripheral market in 2022. The United States contributed more than 80% to the market growth in the region, owing to large-scale investments in video gaming and e-sports, as well as the availability of custom-made devices and production of good content. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, with a market share of 22.7% in the global marketplace in 2022.

However, the market faces certain challenges, such as the high cost of gaming peripherals and increased availability of counterfeit products, limiting market growth. The cost of gaming peripherals is mainly high due to the integration of advanced technologies and hardware installed in these devices. The cost of gaming peripherals is slightly higher than any conventional system, leading to less preference among consumers.

Despite these challenges, Astute Analytica expects the gaming peripheral market to continue growing, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for specialized gaming peripherals. With the rising trend of e-sports and virtual gaming, the market for gaming peripherals is expected to witness significant growth opportunities, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Astute Analytica Reveals Consumer Preferences in the Gaming Peripheral Market

Consumer preferences in the gaming peripherals industry have shifted significantly in recent years. To remain competitive, gaming peripheral manufacturers need to develop products that meet consumers' requirements for high-quality, reliable, user-friendly, and compatible devices. In addition, manufacturers that can offer unique features and technologies have a better chance of attracting consumers and gaining a competitive edge. Good customer support and services are also crucial in this industry, as consumers want to know they can count on the manufacturer to help them with any issues.

Gamers in the global gaming peripheral market are increasingly looking for products with ergonomic designs, wireless technology, and lower prices. Comfortable products with freedom of movement without the hassle of wires are becoming increasingly important. Lower prices are also becoming increasingly important, as more budget-friendly options become available in the market. Furthermore, consumers want products that support multiple platforms such as PC, consoles, and mobile devices. Therefore, manufacturers must ensure their products are compatible with a wide range of platforms to appeal to a larger audience. Support for virtual reality technology is also becoming increasingly important as it becomes more popular in the gaming industry.

To keep up with the competition, gaming peripheral manufacturers must keep up with the latest advances in technology, such as motion control and artificial intelligence. This way, they can offer unique features and technologies that differentiate their products from the competition and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

North America Captures 35% Revenue Share of Global Gaming Peripheral Market

North America has always been the leading market for gaming peripherals, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down. In 2022, the region accounted for more than 35% of the global gaming peripheral industry's total revenue, making it by far the most important region for the sector. This dominance is a result of the region's large gaming population as well as its versatile, technologically advanced gaming hardware.

North American players are some of the most active and engaged, with a strong affinity for consoles and PC games alike. The region also leads in terms of technological advancements, and the proliferation of high-end gaming mice, headsets, and keyboards has been a key driver of the industry's growth. Furthermore, the region's robust geographic landscape and abundance of resources have enabled top gaming peripheral brands to expand their product lines and offer innovative, high-performance products.

The North American gaming peripheral market is highly competitive and is characterized by a large number of players. Key players operating in the market include Logitech, Corsair, Razer, HyperX, and SteelSeries. These companies are constantly introducing new products and technologies to differentiate their offerings from the competition and keep up with the rapidly changing gaming industry trends.

Top 5 Players Generates More than 45% Revenue Share of the Global Gaming Peripheral Market, Corsair Component Alone Captures More Than 13%

Gaming peripherals market is highly competitive, with a large number of manufacturers offering a wide range of products. However, the cumulative market share of the major players is close to 45%, indicating monopolistic competition in the market. Corsair Components, a major player in the gaming peripherals market, holds more than 13% revenue share of the market, making it a dominant player in the industry. This suggests that Corsair Components has a strong competitive advantage over other players in the market.

In terms of the market share of top players, the chart shows that Corsair Components is one of the top players in the global gaming peripheral market, alongside Alienware, Logitech International, Razer, SteelSeries, Sennheiser Electronic, and Kingston Technology Company. This further reinforces the fact that Corsair Components is a key player in the industry, with a significant market share.

To maintain its position in the gaming peripheral market, Corsair Components will need to continue innovating and introducing new products to meet the changing needs of gamers and stay ahead of the competition. With the gaming peripherals market continuing to grow rapidly, there is a huge opportunity for Corsair Components to expand its market share and increase its revenue in the coming years.

