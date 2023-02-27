Food Preservation Equipment Market Sales to Rise at 6.2% CAGR through 2033; Amid Rising Focus on Reducing Food Wastage and Foodborne Disease Burden - Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc., the global food preservation equipment market size is anticipated to cross US$ 78.6 billion in 2033, with overall sales accelerating at a CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period (2023 to 2033).



Growing focus on reducing food wastage to improve food security worldwide is a key factor driving the global food preservation equipment industry forward and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Food preservation equipment is machines used to protect food products from the impact of microorganisms, temperature, and other environmental factors. Adoption of these equipment allows end-use industries to significantly improve the shelf life of products, reduce wastage, and prevent foodborne illnesses.

Rapid growth of industries such as poultry, beverages, dairy, and bakery coupled with rising adoption of food preservation equipment across these sectors is expected to boost the global market during the forecast period.

Over the years, growing health awareness and changing lifestyles have created high demand for protein-rich diets such as meat and poultry, particularly in countries like the United States, China, India, and the United Kingdom. This is propelling the need for food preservation equipment at industrial and domestic levels.

Similarly, development of innovative food preservation equipment with enhanced features and favorable government support will create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers during the projection period.

The growing incidence of foodborne diseases is another factor that is expected to positively influence food preservation equipment market during the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from the Food Preservation Equipment Market Study:

During the projection period 2023 to 2033, the food preservation equipment market is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Based on product type, the refrigerators segment holds a prominent share of the global food processing equipment industry.

By end user, poultry industry is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the next ten years.

North America food preservation equipment market is currently valued at US$ 12.8 billion.

The United States food preservation equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8.2 billion.

Food preservation equipment sales in India are poised to increase at a robust pace during the projection period.

“Rising food insecurity worldwide and robust growth of end-use industries such as poultry, seafood, and dairy are the two crucial factors driving demand for food preservation equipment,” says a lead FMI analyst.

Who is Winning?

Leading food preservation equipment manufacturers include Alfa Laval, Wild Goose Canning Systems, Enterprise Tondelli, Vigo Ltd., Dixie Canner Co., Cask Brewing Systems Inc., Palmer-Tech Services, Inc., HOR YANG Machinery and Alpha Brewing Operations, Pneumatic Scale Angelus, Blenzor, Elecster Oyj, and Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery.

Get Valuable Insights into Food Preservation Equipment Market

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Food Preservation Equipment market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023 to 2033). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for Food Preservation Equipment segmented as below:

By Product Type:

Pasteurizer High-Temperature short time pasteurizer Higher heat shorter time Ultra high temperature Ultra Pasteurized

Refrigerators Visi Coolers Walk-in Refrigerators Freezer Confectionery Cabinets

Fermenting Equipment

Canning Equipment Automatic Semi-automatic Manual

Irradiation Equipment

By End User:

Poultry Industry

Seafood Industry

Beverage Industry

Snacks Industry

Dairy Products Industry

Health Foods Industry (Whey protein etc.)

Bakery Industry



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

