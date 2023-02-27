Automotive Pneumatic Seat System Market to reach US$ 15.8 billion by 2031 by Increasing Popularity of Passenger Vehicles around the Globe - TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to a Transparency Market Research study, the global automotive pneumatic seat system market was valued at US$ 4.5 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to advance at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2031.



Pneumatic seat systems are products that are designed to ensure that passengers have a comfortable ride. Automotive pneumatic seat systems offer features such as pneumatic lumbar support and pneumatic massage. Some of the seat trim materials used in automotive pneumatic seat systems are genuine leather, synthetic leather, and fabric.

New product launches are helping prominent automotive pneumatic seat system market players in gaining an edge over other players. In January 2022, Toyota Boshaku Corp. announced the launch of new seats with features such as electric retraction mechanism and improved cushioning. Leading companies are expanding presence and increasing revenue share by collaborating with other companies.

Key Findings of Market Study

Rise in Demand for Passenger Vehicles: In terms of vehicle type, the global market has been segmented into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, buses and trucks, and heavy duty trucks. Passenger vehicles segment is likely to hold leading share in the next few years. Increase in demand for sports utility vehicles is estimated to drive the growth of the segment. Sports utility vehicles have spacious interiors, which help provide a comfortable seating experience for consumers.





Automotive Pneumatic Seat System Market - Key Drivers

Rise in demand for luxury and safety features in vehicles is estimated to drive the global market in future





Surge in demand for in-vehicle electronics to meet comfort and safety requirements is projected to boost the market size in the next few years





Increase in focus on automation worldwide is likely to contribute to industry growth in future



Automotive Pneumatic Seat System Market - Regional Insights

The market in Europe is estimated to hold dominant share in the next few years. Growth in the automobile industry and increase in sale of luxury vehicles in countries such as Germany and the U.K. are anticipated to drive market development in the region.





The market in North America is anticipated to witness significant growth in future due to the rise in manufacturers’ focus on developing superior in-vehicle ecosystem in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Presence of developed automotive industry is likely to drive business growth in the region in the next few years.





The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness strong growth in the next few years due to surge in sales of electric vehicles, growth in consumer preference for advanced safety features, and increase in disposable income of consumers in countries such as China and India. The ease of availability of resources such as land and labor in countries such as India is likely to help leading players establish R&D centers.





The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to witness moderate growth in the near future due to reduced presence of leading players in countries belonging to both the regions.



Automotive Pneumatic Seat System Market - Key Players

The global market is fragmented with the presence of several international and local players. Entry of new players is likely to intensify competition in the next few years.

Prominent companies are investing in R&D to produce improved seating systems that meet customer needs. Increase in demand for improved products is likely to create business opportunities for prominent companies in the near future.

Key players operating in the market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Boshaku Corp., Kongberg Automotive, Magna International Inc., Continental AG, and Adient PLC.

The global market has been segmented as follows:

Seat Material



Aluminum

Steel



Seat Trim Material



Fabric

Synthetic Leather Genuine Leather





Function



Pneumatic Lumbar Support

Pneumatic Massage Seat Climate System Others



Vehicle Type



Passenger Vehicles

Hatchbacks Sedans Utility Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Duty Trucks Buses and Coaches





Regions



North America

Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East & Africa





