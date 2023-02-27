|Series
|RIKV 23 0419
|RIKV 23 0719
|Settlement Date
|03/01/2023
|03/01/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|23,200
|10,080
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.999
|/
|7.429
|97.083
|/
|7.726
|Total Number of Bids Received
|21
|10
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|28,300
|13,580
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|10
|5
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|10
|5
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.999
|/
|7.429
|97.083
|/
|7.726
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.043
|/
|7.099
|97.350
|/
|7.000
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.999
|/
|7.429
|97.083
|/
|7.726
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.025
|/
|7.234
|97.126
|/
|7.609
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.043
|/
|7.099
|97.350
|/
|7.000
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.790
|/
|8.999
|96.855
|/
|8.350
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.014
|/
|7.316
|97.073
|/
|7.754
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.22
|1.35
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0419 - RIKV 23 0719
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND