Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0419 - RIKV 23 0719

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKV 23 0419RIKV 23 0719
Settlement Date 03/01/202303/01/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 23,20010,080
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.999/7.42997.083/7.726
Total Number of Bids Received 2110
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 28,30013,580
Total Number of Successful Bids 105
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 105
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.999/7.42997.083/7.726
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.043/7.09997.350/7.000
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.999/7.42997.083/7.726
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.025/7.23497.126/7.609
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.043/7.09997.350/7.000
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.790/8.99996.855/8.350
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.014/7.31697.073/7.754
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.221.35