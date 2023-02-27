FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Post Event Analysis: Key Commercial Outcomes, Big Media and Sponsorship Players, Portfolios, Social Media, Ticket Pricings, Kit Suppliers

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FIH World Cup 2023 - Post Event Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher explores the commercial landscape of the recently concluded FIH men's Hockey World Cup. The event finished on 29 January 2023 and saw Germany crowned as World Champions after an enticing Final which saw them defeat Belgium on penalties. The report offers some insight and analysis around some of the key commercial outcomes of the tournament in India.



Over $4 million a year is estimated to have been generated from the tournament sponsors in 2023. The organizers looked to fill its big stadiums by offering cheap tickets but there were still plenty of visible seats, especially during non-India matches. Adidas and Reece were the most prominent kit suppliers at the tournament.



A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place in India over the past month. It clearly identifies the big media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer and well as looking into the individual team popularity and sponsorship portfolios.



Scope

The report offers a detailed insight into one the biggest competition to take place globally in hockey this year, ahead of the Olympic Games in 2024. The sport continues to hold limited popularity around the world but continues to grow and its organizers are always looking to build and develop fan interest in the sport. The report takes a closer look at the commercial landscape of the 2023 tournament, understanding which brands were involved and highlighting where the interest is coming from.

Reasons to Buy

It offers a detailed insight into of the first global sports competitions to take place in 2023. Hockey is a big sport during the Olympics and with the next Olympic Games soon coming about in Paris 2024, this report offers an insight to the sports positioning in the global market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Event information



2. Broadcasters



3. Tournament Sponsorship



4. Attendance & Tickets



5. Social Media



6. Team Sponsorship Landscape



7. Front-of-Shirt Sponsorship



8. Kit Suppliers



9. Appendix



List of Tables

Final Standings Table

Broadcasters Table

Sponsorship Value Graph

Ticket Prices Table

Social Media Rankings Graph

Team Sponsorship Deals Graph

Front-of-Shirt Graphs

Kit Supplier Graphs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eop5jl-world-cup?w=12



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.