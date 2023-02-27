Asensus Surgical, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results on March 2, 2023

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, announced today that it plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2, 2023.



As the Company hosted an Investor Day on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 during which an in-depth review of the business was provided, the Company will not be hosting an earnings conference call in conjunction with its earnings release.

A video replay of the Investor Day presentation is available online on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations .

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. Based upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System, the Company is developing the LUNA™ Surgical System, a next generation robotic and instrument system as a foundation of its Digital Surgery solution. These systems will be powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, Augmented Intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. The Senhance Surgical System is now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. To learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery, Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance® Surgical System and the new LUNA System visit www.asensus.com.

Follow Asensus

Email Alerts: https://ir.asensus.com/email-alerts

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asensus-surgical-inc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AsensusSurgical

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/transenterix

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/asxc

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to Asensus Surgical. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute "forward looking statements'' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022 and our other filings we make with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie, 443-213-0499

invest@asensus.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Isabella Rodriguez, 708-833-1572

CG Life

irodriguez@cglife.com