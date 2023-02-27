Stationary Emissions Control Market Size to Reach USD 95.3 Billion by 2032 - The Strict Emission Control Laws & Expanding Industrialization to Propel Growth, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the USD 45 billion stationary emissions control market will reach USD 95.3 billion by 2032. Today, emission control catalysts are used on all types of internal combustion engines and in many stationary applications. Catalytic reactors for mobile applications, commonly known as catalytic converters, use catalyst-coated monolithic substrates. The catalyst's performance is described in conversion efficiency, light-off temperature, and space velocity. The importance of emission control catalysts has increased as concern over the environment and initiatives to reduce pollution have become more widespread globally.



Key Insight of the Stationary Emissions Control Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest stationary emissions control market share. One of the biggest businesses in the US is the chemical industry, the other end-user sector. The chemical sector in the US economy is worth USD 768 billion and contributes 25% to the country's GDP. It contributes around 15% of all exports of chemicals worldwide, making it one of the biggest exporting industries in the nation. The manufacturing and export of chemicals are both dominated by the United States. Because of this, there is a significant need for stationary emission control catalysts, and this demand will only grow throughout the projection period.



Honeycomb catalyst dominated the market with the largest market revenue of 21.5 billion.



Honeycomb catalyst dominated the market with the largest market revenue of 21.5 billion.



Power generation accounted for the largest share of the market, with 45.7% and a market revenue of 20.5 billion.



Power generation accounted for the largest share of the market, with 45.7% and a market revenue of 20.5 billion. Reduced NOx emissions from power plants are necessary to help stop acid rain and photochemical smog. Coal-fired power generation had a substantial rebound in 2021 due to rising gas prices in the United States and Europe and growing economic activity in China.



Advancement in Market



In July 2021, Clariant Catalysts improved and enlarged its capacity to meet the growing demand for pollution control catalysts in China and other parts of the world. The business began operations in a new, renovated production facility in Heufeld, Germany, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment designed to manufacture pollution control catalysts.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Growing demand to reduce greenhouse emission



The need for energy emancipation, growing environmental consciousness, and rising demand for environmentally friendly fuels that minimize greenhouse gas emissions and assure full combustion are anticipated to drive the global stationary emissions control market ahead. The use of stationary emissions control market as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels in power generation and automotive applications is predicted to increase. The market is very fragmented because there are so many manufacturers.



Restraints: High maintenance cost



In stationary emission control applications, catalysts have a limited lifetime in the flue gas, whereas some ammonia can pass through unaffected by the reaction. Additionally, this system is highly vulnerable to contamination and plugging. As a result, some flue gas pollutants can make the system incapable of lowering NOx levels or cause the oxidation of ammonia, which produces more NOx. Reagent costs may increase, as a result, restraining the market's growth.



Opportunities: Stringent emission control regulations



The principal causes of the growing environmental pollution, a huge worldwide issue, include rapid industrialization and urbanization. Due to the development of on- and off-road pollution sources, industrial and automobile emissions have been growing tremendously. Additionally, as people's awareness of pollution rises, stricter emission regulations are imposed globally, driving up demand for stationary catalysts for emission control that utilize precious metals.



Challenges: Availability of low-cost alternatives



Due to the high cost of SCR systems, power production plant operators may opt to manage NOx using low-cost technologies such as low NOx burners or selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR) systems. Low-cost alternatives will limit the growth of the worldwide stationary emission control catalyst market over the projected period.



Some of the major players operating in the stationary emissions control market are:



● AeriNOx Inc.

● BASF SE

● Bosal Nederland BV

● Cataler Corp.

● CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.

● Clariant International Ltd.

● CORMETECH Inc.

● Corning Inc.

● DCL International Inc.

● Ecopoint Inc.

● Heraeus Holding GmbH

● Hitachi Zosen Corp.

● INTERKAT Catalyst GmbH

● Johnson Matthey Plc

● Nett Technologies Inc.



By Type:



● Corrugated Catalyst



● Plate Catalyst

● Honeycomb Catalyst



By Application:



● Industrial

● Power Generation

● Others



About the report:



The global stationary emissions control market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



