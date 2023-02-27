Entrada Therapeutics to Participate in Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA), a biotechnology company aiming to transform the lives of patients and become the world’s foremost intracellular therapeutics company by establishing Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that Dipal Doshi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate on the Neuromuscular and Bone Corporate Panel at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference. The panel will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time in Boston, MA.



A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.entradatx.com. A replay will be available on the Entrada website for 90 days following the event.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics, to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. The Company’s EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV platform, Entrada is building a robust development portfolio of oligonucleotide-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular diseases, immunology, oncology and diseases of the central nervous system. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45 for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne who are exon 44 and 45 skipping amenable, respectively, as well as ENTR-701 targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .