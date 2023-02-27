Global Urea Cycle Disorder Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

The key players covered in the global urea cycle disorder market report include Bausch Health Companies Inc., Recordati Rare Diseases, Eurocept Pharmaceuticals Holding (Lucane Pharma SA), Acer Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc., Orpharma Pty Ltd., Selecta Biosciences, Inc, and Abbott Laboratories among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Urea Cycle Disorder Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.56 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2028.

The presence of well-established companies, an increase in R&D spending by industry titans in the pharmaceutical sector, and collaborations between pharmaceutical and biotech companies and research institutes are some of the factors influencing the global market for urea cycle disorders.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the treatment type outlook, sodium phenylbutyrate is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global urea cycle disorder market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the route of administration outlook, the oral segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global urea cycle disorder market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc., Recordati Rare Diseases, Eurocept Pharmaceuticals Holding (Lucane Pharma SA), Acer Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc., Orpharma Pty Ltd., Selecta Biosciences, Inc, and Abbott Laboratories among others, are some of the key players in the global urea cycle disorder market

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Amino Acid Supplements
  • Sodium Phenylbutyrate
  • Glycerol Phenylbutyrate
  • Sodium Benzoate
  • Others

Enzyme Deficiency Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Ornithine Transcarbamylas (OTC)
  • Argininosuccinate Synthetase (citrullinemia) (AS)
  • Arginase (AG)
  • Argininosuccinate Lyase (AL)
  • Carbamoyl Phosphate Synthase (CPS1)
  • N-acetylglutamate Synthase (NAGS)

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Oral
  • Injectable

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

