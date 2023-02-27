Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Research 2023-2030 'Reports Insights'

New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030, reaching a value of USD 27.6 Billion by 2030, according to the research report by Reports Insights. The report analyzes the market by segmenting it into different services, products, applications, and regions. It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market, including key players, their strategies, and market share.

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Source (Mammalian and Microbial (Non-Mammalian)), Product Type (Biologics (Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines), Antisense, RNAi, & Molecular Therapy, Biosimilars), Service (Process Development, Fill & Finish Operations, Analytical & QC studies, Packaging), Therapeutic Area (Autoimmune Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncology, Neurology, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Others) By Region and Segment, Forecast Period 2023 – 2030.

The comprehensive research report on the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market is offered by Reports Insights Pvt. Ltd. The study covers a wide range of factors such as market size, trends, regulatory environment, and supply chain that directly impact the growth trajectory of market circumstances. Further, various trends and opportunities in key segments such as source, product type, service, therapeutic area, and region are also revealed by the research. In the context of market players, factors such as strategic collaborations, product innovations, and mergers and acquisitions are discussed in detail that help manufacturers strengthen their current market position.

The favorable demand for biopharmaceuticals due to the growing prevalence of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases among the population, is anticipated to fuel the demand for contract manufacturing services to meet the production needs of biopharmaceutical companies.

Rising advancements in technologies such as single-use bioreactors, continuous manufacturing, and process automation are estimated to skyrocket the sales of the market for biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing which enable CMOs to manufacture biologics at an efficient and lowered cost.

Growing focus on lowered costs by several biopharmaceutical businesses is expected to support the need for CMOs as an outsourced alternative for leveraging economies of scale and gaining access to specialized expertise and equipment.

The scope of rapid expansion in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America due to factors such as a growing middle class, increasing healthcare expenditure, and favorable government policies are estimated to create lucrative opportunities for CMOs to establish a strong presence in these markets.

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Scope Includes:-

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 27.6 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 5.6% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Lonza, Samsung BioLogics, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd, Rentschler Biotechnologies GmbH, JRS Pharma, Tianjin Pharmaceutical, Clininvent Research Pvt. Ltd. (TCG Lifesciences), AGC Biologics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, ProBioGen, Jubilant Life Sciences, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Pfizer CentreOne, Piramal, Recipharm, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., WuXi Biologics, AbbVie Inc. By Source Mammalian and Microbial (Non-Mammalian) By Product Type Biologics (Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines), Antisense, RNAi, & Molecular Therapy, Biosimilars By Service Process Development, Fill & Finish Operations, Analytical & QC studies, Packaging By Therapeutic Area Autoimmune Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncology, Neurology, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]



Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, Japan, India, Korea, Western Asia]



South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]



Europe [Germany, UK, Spain, Turkey, France, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland]



Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

The large-scale usage of biologics to suppress an overactive immune system or to boost a weakened system is estimated to propel the demand for biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturers to produce immunomodulators such as interferons and interleukins using recombinant DNA technology in mammalian cell cultures.

The favorable approvals by regulatory agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for mammalian cells is will result in increased production of biologics such as monoclonal antibodies due to the ability of mammalian cells to express complex proteins at high levels.

Also, increased focus on outsourcing non-core activities, especially manufacturing, allows pharmaceutical companies to dive deeper into their core competencies such as research and development, marketing, and distribution. Such growing adoption of outsourcing is expected to allow rapid and efficient launches of new drugs into the market.

In terms of product, the biologics segment was responsible for the largest share contribution to the market statistics in 2022. Increased usage of biologics for the production of therapeutic proteins such as monoclonal antibodies, cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes to treat a wide range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune diseases, and genetic disorders supports segmental growth.

Biologics find major applications in vaccine production, including those for infectious diseases such as influenza, hepatitis B, and human papillomavirus. They are often more potent than conventional small-molecule drugs, which results in being highly effective at lower doses.

Key Market Takeaways

The global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market size is anticipated to surpass USD 27.6 billion by 2030 and witness exponential growth at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Based on the source, the mammalian segment contributed the largest shares over 60.3% to the market growth in 2022.

By product type, the biologics segment accounted for the largest market share contribution of over 82.7% in 2022.

In the context of service, the process development segment contributed the largest revenue share over 35.2% to the market growth in 2022.

Based on therapeutic area, the autoimmune diseases segment is anticipated to contribute significant shares to the market statistics from 2023 to 2030.

North America is estimated to lead the market growth with excellent revenue shares due to access to astonishing healthcare infrastructure, including treatment facilities and advanced diagnostics.

The access to low operation and maintenance costs in countries such as India, China, and Japan will result in increased market statistics in the Asia Pacific region.

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Growth Drivers:

Increased investments by CMOs in new technologies and manufacturing processes to improve the efficiency and quality of biopharmaceutical manufacturing. This includes the use of automation, single-use technologies, and continuous manufacturing, which can reduce costs and increase productivity.

The required access to expertise and infrastructure for development of complex biologics fuels the demand for contract manufacturing services among pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Increased compliance with regulatory standards set by various regulatory bodies such as the FDA, EMA, and WHO boosts the sales of biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing facilities which provide reliable and quality-driven service to biopharmaceutical companies.

Restraints

The large dependence on living cells or organisms for producing biopharmaceuticals witnesses limited adoption due to the impact of environmental factors such as temperature or contamination that results in supply chain disruptions.

The highly competitive nature of the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market results in a limited number of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) that provide high-quality services. Thus, the overall market witnesses major capacity constraints which can lead to increased costs and longer lead times.

Competitive Landscape

As per the market research report, Samsung Biologics, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Catalent, Lonza Group, Samsung Biologics, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are leading market players with established market presence. Other notable players in the market include AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, Boehringer Ingelheim, WuXi Biologics, Recipharm, and AGC Biologics. The market is expected to remain highly competitive with open doors to new entrants to the market in the coming years.

Recent Developments

In August 2020, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (ONO) entered into a partnership with AGC Biologics, a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) focused on biopharmaceuticals. The collaboration aimed to manufacture novel and innovative biopharmaceuticals in the clinical development stage.

In August 2022, Catalent announced the agreement to acquire Metrics Contract Services for USD 475 million. The acquisition is expected to aim at improving the high-potency capabilities of Catalent and expand the business’s manufacturing capacity in oral development.

In October 2022, Argenx and FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies entered into an agreement for the manufacturing of a product named efgartigimod. The product is a monoclonal antibody (mAb) fragment that is designed to focus on the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to treat severe autoimmune diseases.

In January 2023, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Jardiance® (empagliflozin) tablets. The medication is being evaluated as a possible treatment to reduce the risk of kidney disease progression and cardiovascular death in adults diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

List of Major Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Players

• Lonza

• Samsung BioLogics

• Catalent Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd

• Rentschler Biotechnologies GmbH

• JRS Pharma

• Tianjin Pharmaceutical

• TCG Lifesciences

• AGC Biologics

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

• ProBioGen

• Jubilant Life Sciences

• Juniper Pharmaceutical Services

• Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.

• Toyobo Co., Ltd.

• Pfizer Centreone

• Piramal

• Recipharm

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• WuXi Biologics

• AbbVie, Inc.

Global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation:

By Source Mammalian Microbial (Non-Mammalian)

By Product Type Biologics Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs) Recombinant Proteins Vaccines Antisense, RNAi, & Molecular Therapy Biosimilars

By Service Process Development Fill & Finish Operations Analytical & QC studies Packaging

By Therapeutic Area Autoimmune diseases Metabolic Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Oncology Neurology Infectious Diseases Respiratory Diseases Others



Key Questions Covered in the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report

What will be the value of the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market in 2030?

Which factors are responsible to drive the market of biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing from 2023-2030?

Which product type segment is estimated to account for the largest share contribution to the market growth during the forecast period?

Which region is expected to support the market statistics in terms of revenue from 2023-2030?

What are the major restraints faced by Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market over the forecasted period?

