Innovative Technology at the Forefront: Zinc-Air Battery Market to Exceed USD 196.7 Million by 2028

Pune, India, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global zinc-air battery market size is anticipated to hit USD 196.7 million by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The market size stood at USD 112.2 million in 2020 and USD 117.0 million in 2021. The growing research and development activities in zinc-air batteries and escalating advancements in electric vehicles are expected to boost the market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Zinc-air Battery Market, 2021-2028”. Additionally, rising adoption of renewable energy sources, including wind, solar, and others for power generation is likely to augment the demand for battery energy storage systems and complement the zinc-air battery market growth.

Industry Development

May 2021: Researchers at South Korea’s Hanyang University developed a new kind of zinc air cell pouch that enhances anti-freezing properties, ion-discerning property, compatibility for crosslinking, and resistance towards swelling for zinc-air batteries.

Zinc-air Battery Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 7.7% 2028 Value Projection USD 196.7 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 112.2 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 165 Segments covered Type, Application, Region Growth Drivers Increased Research and Development Activities in Zinc-Air Battery Will Propel Market Higher Capacity of Zinc-air batteries and Economical Advantage Will attract significant Investment from Leading Manufacturers

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing R&D Activities in Electric Vehicles to Fuel Market Growth

The increasing research and development activities in zinc-air batteries for usage in electric vehicles and energy storage devices are expected to fuel the zinc-air battery market growth. The economic advantages of zinc-air batteries such as lower manufacturing costs over the lithium-ion battery and higher energy density are expected to stimulate market growth. The increasing efforts by key players to improve battery’s characteristics are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The rising adoption of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, for power generation is expected to favor the market growth. The growing concern to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is anticipated to augment the demand for battery storage systems and is thus anticipated to complement the market growth.

Lastly, the growing advancements in electric vehicles are expected to fuel the market growth.

However, health concerns due to mercury’s presence may restrain the market growth.

COVID-19 Hampered the Market Growth:



The sudden rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic has hindered the market growth. Disruptions in batteries and other vital components’ supply have hampered the market growth. Shutdowns of manufacturing plants, halted construction projects and activities, and supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic have negatively affected the market growth. Nonetheless, the market is stabilizing as the global economy is gradually recovering from the pandemic’s extensive impact.



Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to hold the Lion’s Share

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global zinc-air battery market share. Japan and China account for a large electric vehicle market globally. The high adoption of zinc-air batteries for application in electric vehicles is likely to bolster the region’s market growth. Additionally, the growing investments in renewable energy and R&D activities to improve battery’s efficacy are expected to complement the region’s market growth.

North America is anticipated to exhibit stable growth. The U.S. is likely to lead the regional market. The vast presence of market players and their increasing efforts to develop optimal zinc-air batteries are anticipated to boost the region’s market growth.

Europe is projected to exhibit substantial growth due to increasing government emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. France, Argentina, Germany, and other European countries have set targets to reach zero CO2 emissions by 2050. Additionally, projects, such as NECOBAUT, to develop modern batteries for the automotive industry are anticipated to augment the region’s market growth.

The rest of the world is predicted to register significant growth due to increasing urbanization.

Competitive Landscape



Key players Emphasize Developing Optimal Zinc-air Batteries

The major market players emphasize developing optimal zinc-air battery to attain lucrative growth opportunities. For instance, Ashok Leyland and Hindustan Zinc collaborated with IIT-Madras to develop zinc-air batteries in September 2020.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Duracell (U.S.)

Ravoyac (U.S.)

Nantenergy (U.S.)

Electric Fuel Battery Corporation (U.S.)

ZAF Energy System (U.S.)

Varta AG (Germany)

GP Batteries (Hong Kong)

Phinenergy (Israel)

Thunderzee (U.S.)

Renata SA (Switzerland)

AZA Battery (Belgium)

