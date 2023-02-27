Global Sports & Fitness Clothing Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $270.7 Billion by 2030 from $182 Billion in 2022 - Innovations in Sports Functional Clothing Promises Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports & Fitness Clothing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Sports & Fitness Clothing Market to Reach $270.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Sports & Fitness Clothing estimated at US$182.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$270.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Sports Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$227.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fitness Clothing segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $64.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Sports & Fitness Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$64.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Key Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|622
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$182.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$270.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Sports & Fitness Clothing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
- How the COVID-19 Pandemic Destroyed the Global Economy
- Social Distancing, Bans on Tourism, Rising Unemployment & 'Decimated' Consumer Confidence Together Bring Down the Sports & Textile Industries
- Sports Industry Reels Under the Impact of Social Distancing Measures as the New Way of Life
- The Worst Affected by the Pandemic, the Struggling Sports Industry Destroys All Hopes for Normalcy for All in the Value Chain
- Sharp Decline in the Number of Tourists Impacts Sports Tourism Related Retail Trade
- Textile Industry Grapples With Supply Chain Disruptions & Poor Consumer Spending
- A Massively Bleeding Global Apparel Industry Asphyxiates the Sports & Fitness Clothing Market
- Sports & Fitness Clothing Fails to Cope With the Strong Double-Whammy of Headwinds Sweeping Through the Sports & Textile Industries
- Rising Levels of Unemployment Threatens to Shrink the Middle Class Population, Impacting Industries Dependent on Discretionary Income: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)
- Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes for a Quick Recovery
- Looking Beyond the Current Bleak Outlook, the Pandemic is Creating a Strong Platform for Health & Fitness
- Increased Emphasis on Health & Fitness Post COVID-19 Promises to Make Amends for the Damages Sustained in Year 2020
- With Workouts Shifting to Consumer Homes, Demand for Indoor Sportswear to Get a Fresh Lease of Life in the Post COVID-19 Period
- Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19
- An Opportunity in Crisis! Increase is Sales of Fitness Equipment Brings the Promise of Increased Spending on Fitness Apparel When Economic Conditions Improve
- Sports & Fitness Clothing: Definition & Scope
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digitalization of the Fitness & Fashion Industry to Accelerate in the Post COVID-19 Period
- Connected Clothing to Arrive Much Earlier Than Previous Forecasts
- Innovation in Sports Functional Clothing Breaks Loose, Promising a Robust Future Filled With Opportunities
- Moisture Management Clothing Receives Special Focus
- All Things Anti-Microbial & Anti-Virus Gets a Boost Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
- COVID-19 Fast Tracks Transition to Sustainable Clothing & Fashion
- Here's Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top Priorities After the Pandemic
- COVID-19 Pushes Sustainability From Just Plans & Strategies to Action
- Here's What to Expect in the Sustainable Clothing & Fashion Space
- Textile Recycling Gathers Steam
- Innovations in Smart Fabrics Provide a Window Into the Exciting Future of Fashion
- Athleisure Wear Will Continue to Outpace the Rest of the Apparel Categories in the Post COVID-19 Period
- The Epic Moment in Human History Where Sports Meets Fashion
- 3D Printing Promises to Revolutionize the Future of Clothing Manufacturing
- Women Represent a Large & Lucrative Consumer Cluster. Here's Why
- COVID-19 Thrusts e-Commerce/Online Retail into the Spotlight
- Social Distancing Mandated by COVID-19 Leads to Massive Consumer Migration to Online Platforms
