The case for renewable natural gas in transport

You are invited to a two-part seminar addressing the decarbonization power that renewable natural gas (RNG) brings to the transportation sector. The seminar will be held on Thursday, 23 March at Hexagon Composites’ offices in Oslo, as both an in-person and digital event. Please pre-register here .





Agenda:

10:30-11:00 Registration & mingle

11:00: Introduction - Jon Erik Engeset, CEO Hexagon Composites

11:05: Part 1: Driving Change: Sustainability-focused regulation and its impact on renewable natural gas

Ashley Remillard, SVP Legal & Government Affairs Hexagon/ Harmen Dekker, CEO European Biogas Association/Dan Gage, Secretary General, NGVAmerica

Navigating the regulatory landscape in Europe Incentives and commodity-based approach to regulation: Key learnings from the US What’s next? Panel discussion



11: 50: Break

12:05: Part 2: Accelerating the decarbonization of commercial transportation

Eric Bippus, SVP Global Sales & Marketing, Hexagon Agility/Mike Casteel, UPS Fleet Procurement Director – Retired

RNG: The most cost effective and scalable renewable solution for heavy duty transport Heavy duty industry landscape & technology demand A fleet perspective Q&A led by Thomas D. Næss/Vetle Wilhelmsen, Equity Research at SpareBank 1 Markets



12:55: Closing remarks – Jon Erik Engeset, CEO Hexagon Composites



For more information

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com





About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.